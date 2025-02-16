$12 million worth Dawn Staley quotes American legend Maya Angelou ahead of South Carolina’s game vs Paige Bueckers’ UConn

The South Carolina Gamecocks are coached by the $12 million worth Dawn Staley, a serial winner chasing her fourth NCAA Division I Tournament title. Staley is a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Ahead of the game between the Gamecocks and UConn Huskies, Staley took to Instagram to post a game day devotional and a quote from the late legendary poet Maya Angelou.

The quote reads,

"You can only become accomplished at something you love. Don't make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing and then do them well so that people can't take their eyes off you."

The game day devotional was from 1 Corinthians 16:14. It reads,

"Let all that you do be done in love."

What's at stake in the South Carolina vs UConn game?

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the defending national basketball champions. They enter the game against the UConn Huskies with a 23-2 record and a fourth-place ranking in the current AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll.

The Gamecocks need to win this game, as it's one of their last true tests before March Madness. The UConn Huskies are a fellow college basketball powerhouse and come into the game with a 23-3 record.

The Gamecocks will rely on Joyce Edwards to bring the heat as ever. Edwards is having a great season playing for Coach Dawn Staley, and she'll look to put up a signature performance against the UConn Huskies.

Staley and her Gamecocks must pay close attention to Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies. Bueckers is the consensus's first overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, and her versatility might pose a problem for the Gamecocks' defense.

The game holds a lot of significance due to the strength of both sides. The winner will gain momentum as the regular season ends, while the loser will be under pressure to achieve positive results for the rest of February.

The game has the makings of a classic, with Staley on the sidelines rallying her troops on Sunday. It's a must-win game for the Gamecocks and a test of their mettle ahead of the business end of the season.

