2023 NCAAF Team Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 CFB teams that got the most from the transfer portal

One of the biggest innovations made in recent years by the NCAA is the introduction of the transfer portal in October 2018. The digital platform has made transfer moves from one program to another quite seamless for athletes, also allowing them greater freedom over their careers.

This year has seen a couple of players switch from one program to the other in college basketball in a bid to progress their careers. Let's look at the top ten college basketball teams that got the best deals from the 2023 transfer portal.

#10. Villanova

The Villanova Wildcats have secured three new arrivals from the transfer portal to boost their roster ahead of the 2023 season, the three all being four-star rated. Lance Ware who is joining from the Kentucky Wildcats, T.J. Bamba from Washington State, and Hakim Hart from the Maryland Terrapins are all going to be donning the Villanova Wildcats colors come the new season.

#9. TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs’ offseason activity on the transfer portal has yielded four arrivals on their roster, two of them rated four-star and two rated three-star. Point guard and four-star-rated Avery Anderson III will be joining from Oklahoma State in addition to Trevian Tennyson who played for Texas A&M last season. Other arrivals are the four-star rated Jameer Nelson Jr and Essam Mostafa.

#8. Ole Miss

The Rebels will have four new additions to their roster from the 2023 transfer portal - two guards, and two forwards. And they didn’t settle for less, as all four arrivals are four-star rated.

6-foot-2 guard Austin Nunez will be joining from Arizona State, Brandon Murray from Georgetown, Jamarion Sharp from Western Kentucky, and James White from UAB.10. Villanova.

#7. Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange will be entering the new season with four new additions they acquired from the transfer portal on their roster. These arrivals are proven players, with Chance Westry joining from the Auburn Tigers as well as J.J. Starling from Notre Dame. Both players are rated four stars.

#6. Gonzaga

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have completed just three from the transfer portal and they are all rated four stars. They managed to secure talented point guard Ryan Nembhard from the Bluejays, as well as 6-foot-9 forward Graham Ike, who averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season for the Cowboys.

#5. Texas

With just four transfers completed, Texas ensured good quality in their arrivals. Three of their four new players make the four-star rating with the fourth one being rated three-star.

#4. St John’s

The Red Storm have been quite busy this offseason. And for a good reason, having secured the transfer of nine players in the transfer portal. More important than the volume of these transfers is the quality of the players brought in. Six of the nine inbound transfers are rated four-star while the remaining three are three-star rated. Talk about achieving quantity and quality.

#3. Arkansas

The Razorbacks have landed five quality additions to their roster in the offseason transfer portal. Names like Khalid Battle, Kenyon Menfield, Tramon Mark, and El Ellis (who are all solid four-star rated players) must have fans eagerly looking forward to the new season, not forgetting the three-star rated Jeremiah Davenport.

#2. West Virginia

This offseason has seen five players make a switch to the West Virginia Mountaineers Basketball program. More importantly, the new arrivals are adding a much-needed quality boost to the team’s roster, with four out of them rated four-star.

Among the new commits are Raequan Battle, Jesse Edward, and Kerr Krissa. The Mountaineers can definitely look forward to having a good season with these additions.

#1. Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks are undoubtedly the biggest winner in this year’s transfer. The program has had an interesting offseason in the transfer portal. They were able to land four players from the transfer portal to boost their roster.

The biggest name Kansas was able to land is the five-star-rated Hunter Dickinson who averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a game for the Wolverines last season. The other three are Nicolas Timberlake, Arterios Morris, and Parker Braun.

