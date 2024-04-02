2024 Men's March Madness Final Four Tickets: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA Tournament

The March Madness Final Four is set, with Purdue being pitted against NC State and UConn against Alabama.

Both semifinal games will be played on Saturday night, with the Boilermakers versus Wolfpack clash scheduled to start at 6:09 p.m. ET, while the Huskies versus Crimson Tide kicks off at 8:49 p.m.

Both games will be played in Glendale, Arizona, in the stadium of the University of Phoenix better known as State Farm Stadium.

The venue is the home of NFL team Arizona Cardinals and will be transformed into a basketball court, following a trend that has dominated the recent years of the Final Four.

How to buy Men's March Madness Final Four tickets for 2024?

The tickets for the men's Final Four can be bought through Ticketmaster, with the options for buying tickets being for both the semifinal games and the championship game. Premium tickets can be bought at On Location.

The VIP Hospitality Experience doesn't include tickets for the games but comes with exclusive pre-game party tickets and VIP photo packages, which are already sold out.

There's still the possibility for a select few to contact a representative to buy the Elite Experience, which comes with top-tier premium tickets and a behind-the-scenes tour, seating for open practices and press conferences, and post-championship court access.

What are the cheapest Men's March Madness Final Four tickets?

Surprisingly, the cheapest tickets in the March Madness Final Four are those for the championship game, with some retailing for $175. In contrast, the cheapest tickets for the semifinal round start at $370.

You might think that it would be because the semifinal round includes two tickets in one, with the tickets allowing you access to both semifinal round games.

However, if you do some simple math, you will realize that the value per game of the tickets is $185. That's still marginally higher than the $170 for the championship round.

We would guess that the difference is because, at the moment, it's unknown who will feature in the national championship. After the semifinal round is over, the tickets for the national championship are expected to increase in price.

Who will be the last one to dance?