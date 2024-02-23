2024 National Championship odds: Top 5 college basketball teams favored to win ft. UConn

The NCAA Tournament draws closer as February fades, and UConn remains a favorite to go all the way. Despite Tuesday's shock 85-66 loss to No. 15 Creighton, the Huskies are still No. 1 nationally and by betting odds.

With that in mind, here are the top five betting favorites to win the NCAA title.

Uconn is among top 5 college basketball teams favorited to win 2024 NCAA title

#5. Tennesee (+1400)

The Vols have neither won an NCAA title nor reached the Final Four. Still, expectations are high for Rick Barnes's Volunteers (20-6, 10-3 SEC).

Tennessee has guard Dalton Knecht (20.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg), one of the nation's top scorers. UT has an able and experienced veteran core to go alongside Knecht, with standouts like Zakai Ziegler, James Aidoo and shooter Santiago Vescovi. The Vols are No. 5 in the AP poll and fifth in the betting odds.

#4. Arizona (+1200)

Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats are the top Western contender for the NCAA crown. The Wildcats (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) have won six in a row and are heading to March looking formidable.

Arizona's top player is senior guard Caleb Love (18.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg), whose scoring could propel the Wildcats on a long NCAA run. Arizona is the nation's top-scoring team (90.7 ppg) and has a very underrated center in 7-footer Oumar Ballo.

#3. Houston (+850)

Houston's LJ Cryer looks to score and lead the Cougars to the NCAA title.

Houston is ranked second in the AP poll but only third in the betting odds. Make no mistake, though: Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are the real deal. The polar opposite of Arizona, Houston holds opponents to the fewest points per game in the nation (55.3). The Cougars (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) win with defense.

Houston's standout player includes guard LJ Cryer (15.0 ppg), a transfer from Baylor. Fellow senior guard Jamal Shead (13.3 ppg, 5.8 apg) is a steady point guard who will be tough to beat in March.

#2. Purdue (+800)

Purdue sits third in the AP poll but is second in the betting odds behind Uconn, probably due to defending National Player of the Year Zach Edey (23.2 ppg, 11.9 rpg). With the 7-foot-4 Edey, Purdue is an imposing matchup. The Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) are also third in the nation in 3-point shooting (40.1%).

Before a surprising loss to Ohio State, Purdue had won nine games in a row. With a team that outrebounds opponents by 11.6 boards per game, the Boilermakers should have NCAA staying power. Can Purdue vanquish bad memories of recent March upsets? Very possibly.

#1. UConn (+500)

What do you give the team that has everything? A ranking as a prohibitive favorite. That's the case for the multitalented Huskies, even off a loss to Creighton. Dan Hurley's UConn team (24-3, 14-2 Big East) is the defending champion and could well repeat.

With big man Donovan Clingan (12.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg), wing scorers Tristen Newton (15.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and Cam Spencer (14.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg), UConn has it all. The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 16.9 ppg and look worthy of being the favorite heading into March.

Where's your best going in the NCAA Tournament? Like one of the favorites or a surprise underdog? Let us hear from you in the comment section.