By Joe Cox
Modified May 14, 2024 05:55 GMT
Former Kentucky guards Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham are at the NBA Draft combine
The NBA Draft combine has entered a new era of transparency and visibility. As many of the top college and international players prepare to go pro, fans can get a closer look at the Combine process. Here's everything about the latest annual event:

2024 NBA Draft Combine participants

Purdue center Zach Edey is one high-profile player who is at the NBA Draft combine.
This year's NBA draft combine list has a total of 78 invited players.

PLAYERCOLLEGE / CLUB
Michael AjayiPepperdine
Melvin AjincaSaint Quentin (France)
Trey AlexanderCreighton
Izan AlmansaG League Ignite
Reece BeekmanVirginia
Adem BonaUCLA
Trevon BrazileArkansas
Jalen BridgesBaylor
Matas BuzelisG League Ignite
Carlton CarringtonPittsburgh
Devin CarterProvidence
Stephon CastleConnecticut
Ulrich ChomcheNBA Academy Africa
Cam ChristieMinnesota
Nique CliffordColorado State
Donovan ClinganConnecticut
Isaiah CollierUSC
Tristan Da SilvaColorado
Pacome DadietUlm (Germany)
N’Faly DanteOregon
Rob DillinghamKentucky
Nikola DjurisicMega (Serbia)
Ryan DunnVirginia
Zach EdeyPurdue
Justin EdwardsKentucky
Kyle FilipowskiDuke
Trentyn FlowersAdelaide (Australia)
Johnny FurphyKansas
Kyshawn GeorgeMiami (FL)
Tyon Grant-FosterGrand Canyon
PJ HallClemson
Coleman HawkinsIllinois
Ron Holland IIG League Ignite
DaRon Holmes IIDayton
Ariel HukportiRiesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)
Oso IghodaroMarquette
Harrison IngramNorth Carolina
Bronny JamesUSC
AJ JohnsonIllawarra (Australia)
Keshad JohnsonArizona
David JonesMemphis
Dillon JonesWeber State
Ryan KalkbrennerCreighton
Alex KarabanConnecticut
Bobi KlintmanCairns (Australia)
Dalton KnechtTennessee
Tyler KolekMarquette
Pelle LarssonArizona
Jared McCainDuke
Kevin McCullar Jr.Kansas
Yves MissiBaylor
Ajay MitchellUC Santa Barbara
Jonathan MogboSan Francisco
Tristen NewtonConnecticut
Juan NunezUlm (Germany)
Quinten PostBoston College
Antonio ReevesKentucky
Zaccharie RisacherBourg (France)
Jaxson RobinsonBYU
Tidjane SalaunCholet (France)
Hunter SallisWake Forest
Payton SandfortIowa
Alexandre SarrPerth (Australia)
Baylor ScheiermanCreighton
Mark SearsAlabama
Terrence Shannon Jr.Illinois
Jamal SheadHouston
Reed SheppardKentucky
KJ SimpsonColorado
Tyler SmithG League Ignite
Cam SpencerConnecticut
Nikola TopicCrvena Zvezda (Serbia)
JT ToppinNew Mexico
Jaylon TysonCalifornia
Ja’Kobe WalterBaylor
Kel’el WareIndiana
Jamir WatkinsFlorida State
Cody WilliamsColorado

How to watch NBA Draft combine 2024

The full combine process runs from May 12 to May 19th. The Combine activities will broadcast live on ESPN2 on Tuesday, May 14th, and Wednesday, May 15th, from 1 PM to 5 PM EST.

Players to watch in NBA draft combine 2024

Among the most interesting prospects are Aussie league pick Alex Sarr, French forward Zaccharie Risacher, and collegiate guards Reed Sheppard (Kentucky) and Stephon Castle (UConn).

Sarr is widely expected to be the top overall pick, although that could certainly change. A 7-foot-1 center who was born in France, Sarr's older brother, Olivier, played at Wake Forest and Kentucky. Sarr is better defensively than offensively, but projects to grow into a bigger role at both ends of the floor.

Similarly, Risacher is a 6-foot-8 wing who has impressed NBA analysts. He's a sharp perimeter shooter but also a competent defender who is big enough to guard a forward.

Sheppard was outstanding in his only collegiate season at Kentucky. A 52% 3-point shooter who was on pace to set a UK single-season steals record boasts impressive athletic skills. A 42" vertical leap on Monday speaks to how underrated the raw physicality of Sheppard's game can be.

Meanwhile, Castle won a national title at UConn as a freshman. At 6-foot-6, Castle hasn't spent a ton of time playing with the ball in his hands, but he has elite skills that could establish him as the next great NBA point guard.

2024 NBA Draft Combine location

The combine takes place at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriot Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

Among the many events taking place at the combine are measurements, medical examinations, interviews, athletic tests, shooting drills and some five-on-five scrimmages. Many of the top prospects have previously opted out of the scrimmages.

However, with the new rules, players invited to the combine must participate in all the drills.

Is the NBA draft combine open to the public?

Only television coverage makes the Combine available to the general public. No tickets or individual admissions will occur.

Who will you be watching on TV? We'd love to hear your thoughts below in our comments section!

