The NBA Draft combine has entered a new era of transparency and visibility. As many of the top college and international players prepare to go pro, fans can get a closer look at the Combine process. Here's everything about the latest annual event:

2024 NBA Draft Combine participants

Purdue center Zach Edey is one high-profile player who is at the NBA Draft combine.

This year's NBA draft combine list has a total of 78 invited players.

PLAYER COLLEGE / CLUB Michael Ajayi Pepperdine Melvin Ajinca Saint Quentin (France) Trey Alexander Creighton Izan Almansa G League Ignite Reece Beekman Virginia Adem Bona UCLA Trevon Brazile Arkansas Jalen Bridges Baylor Matas Buzelis G League Ignite Carlton Carrington Pittsburgh Devin Carter Providence Stephon Castle Connecticut Ulrich Chomche NBA Academy Africa Cam Christie Minnesota Nique Clifford Colorado State Donovan Clingan Connecticut Isaiah Collier USC Tristan Da Silva Colorado Pacome Dadiet Ulm (Germany) N’Faly Dante Oregon Rob Dillingham Kentucky Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) Ryan Dunn Virginia Zach Edey Purdue Justin Edwards Kentucky Kyle Filipowski Duke Trentyn Flowers Adelaide (Australia) Johnny Furphy Kansas Kyshawn George Miami (FL) Tyon Grant-Foster Grand Canyon PJ Hall Clemson Coleman Hawkins Illinois Ron Holland II G League Ignite DaRon Holmes II Dayton Ariel Hukporti Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany) Oso Ighodaro Marquette Harrison Ingram North Carolina Bronny James USC AJ Johnson Illawarra (Australia) Keshad Johnson Arizona David Jones Memphis Dillon Jones Weber State Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton Alex Karaban Connecticut Bobi Klintman Cairns (Australia) Dalton Knecht Tennessee Tyler Kolek Marquette Pelle Larsson Arizona Jared McCain Duke Kevin McCullar Jr. Kansas Yves Missi Baylor Ajay Mitchell UC Santa Barbara Jonathan Mogbo San Francisco Tristen Newton Connecticut Juan Nunez Ulm (Germany) Quinten Post Boston College Antonio Reeves Kentucky Zaccharie Risacher Bourg (France) Jaxson Robinson BYU Tidjane Salaun Cholet (France) Hunter Sallis Wake Forest Payton Sandfort Iowa Alexandre Sarr Perth (Australia) Baylor Scheierman Creighton Mark Sears Alabama Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois Jamal Shead Houston Reed Sheppard Kentucky KJ Simpson Colorado Tyler Smith G League Ignite Cam Spencer Connecticut Nikola Topic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) JT Toppin New Mexico Jaylon Tyson California Ja’Kobe Walter Baylor Kel’el Ware Indiana Jamir Watkins Florida State Cody Williams Colorado

How to watch NBA Draft combine 2024

The full combine process runs from May 12 to May 19th. The Combine activities will broadcast live on ESPN2 on Tuesday, May 14th, and Wednesday, May 15th, from 1 PM to 5 PM EST.

Players to watch in NBA draft combine 2024

Among the most interesting prospects are Aussie league pick Alex Sarr, French forward Zaccharie Risacher, and collegiate guards Reed Sheppard (Kentucky) and Stephon Castle (UConn).

Sarr is widely expected to be the top overall pick, although that could certainly change. A 7-foot-1 center who was born in France, Sarr's older brother, Olivier, played at Wake Forest and Kentucky. Sarr is better defensively than offensively, but projects to grow into a bigger role at both ends of the floor.

Similarly, Risacher is a 6-foot-8 wing who has impressed NBA analysts. He's a sharp perimeter shooter but also a competent defender who is big enough to guard a forward.

Sheppard was outstanding in his only collegiate season at Kentucky. A 52% 3-point shooter who was on pace to set a UK single-season steals record boasts impressive athletic skills. A 42" vertical leap on Monday speaks to how underrated the raw physicality of Sheppard's game can be.

Meanwhile, Castle won a national title at UConn as a freshman. At 6-foot-6, Castle hasn't spent a ton of time playing with the ball in his hands, but he has elite skills that could establish him as the next great NBA point guard.

2024 NBA Draft Combine location

The combine takes place at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriot Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

Among the many events taking place at the combine are measurements, medical examinations, interviews, athletic tests, shooting drills and some five-on-five scrimmages. Many of the top prospects have previously opted out of the scrimmages.

However, with the new rules, players invited to the combine must participate in all the drills.

Is the NBA draft combine open to the public?

Only television coverage makes the Combine available to the general public. No tickets or individual admissions will occur.

Who will you be watching on TV? We'd love to hear your thoughts below in our comments section!