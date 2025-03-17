2025 March Madness: Full list of teams playing in West Region ft. Florida

The 2025 March Madness bracket has been released and the West Region is one of the toughest that the tournament has to offer. There are a handful of ranked opponents and it will be interesting to see how this plays out. Let's take a look at the region and discuss the teams competing for a spot in the Final Four.

2025 March Madness: Full list of teams playing in West Region

#1. Florida Gators

The Florida Gators were able to capture the one seed in the West Region after winning the SEC Tournament and improving their record to 30-4 this year. Their offense behind guard Walter Clayton Jr. is outstanding as the team is fourth in both points per game (85.4) and total rebounds per game (42.1). They are hot and are going to be tough to defeat.

#2. Saint John's Red Storm

The Big East Tournament champions were able to capture the second seed with a 30-4 record. This team has played great defense and rebounds well as they are 11th in the country with 40.9 total rebounds per game. With guard RJ Luis Jr leading the team with 18.4 points per game, they have a solid program with a legendary coach in Rick Pitino.

#3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finished the regular season as the ninth-ranked program in the AP Poll and have a 25-8 record entering March Madness. The offense has done extremely well as they are 30th in scoring (80.9 ppg) and 33rd in assists (16.6 apg). With the defense allowing 67.6 points per game, they are in a great spot to be a force.

#4. Maryland Terrapins

The Maryland Terrapins were the 11th-ranked program in the nation and finished the season with a 25-8 record. The program is 23rd in college basketball with 81.7 points per game and are stepping up with center Derik Queen's 16.3 points on 52.9% shooting.

#5. Memphis Tigers

The Memphis Tigers are 16th in the final AP Poll rankings and the program won the AAC Tournament as they have a 29-5 record. The team is tied for 40th in the NCAA with 80.0 points per game and have been led by guard PJ Haggerty's 21.8 points per game this season.

#6. Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers finished the season with a 22-11 record as they enter the NCAA Tournament but finished losing four of their final five games. The offense was one of the best in college basketball as they are 10th in the sport with 84.5 points per game right now. The team has eight different players scoring at least 5.5 points per game so the scoring can come from all over the place.

#7. Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks struggled in the Big 12 Tournament as they lost in the quarterfinals but the team has a 21-12 record to capture the seventh seed in the NCAA Tournament. This team passes the basketball extremely well as they are 10th in college basketball with 17.7 assists per game. With center Hunter Dickinson being the alpha on the court, the Jayehaeks will look to play well in the NCAA Tournament.

#8. UConn Huskies

The back-to-back national champions hold a 23-10 record after losing in the Big East Conference semifinals and are the eighth seed in the West Region. The team has no problem passing the basketball, with 17.6 assists per game. They are 11th in NCAA's NET rankings, with an outstanding coach in Dan Hurley leading the way.

#9. Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament and hold a 20-13 record as they are ninth in the West Region. The program has been able to score well with 78.8 points per game and are led by guard Jeremiah Fears with 17.0 points and 4.1 assists per game.

#10. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished the season with a 20-13 record after losing in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The team is hoping to get guard Boogie Fland back for the NCAA Tournament and have a solid forward in Adou Thiero to help offensively as well. With coach John Calipari calling the shots, this team has a chance to be a Cinderella team.

#11. Drake Bulldogs

The Drake Bulldogs were another automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, having won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Despite a shaky offense, the defense has been incredible with just 58.4 points per game allowed. Bennett Stirtz led the program with 19.1 points and 2.2 steals per game while having a 49.3/38.6/79.5 shooting split.

#12. Colorado State Rams

The Colorado State Rams received the automatic bid from winning the Mountain West Conference Championship and have a 25-9 record heading into the NCAA Tournament. The team has been led by guard Nique Clifford, notching up 19.0 points, 4.4 assists, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.7% from the field.

#13. Grand Canyon Lopes

The Grand Canyon Lopes(26-7) have done well throughout the season, winning the WAC Tournament. The program was 57th in college basketball with 79.2 points per game and are being led by forward JaKobe Coles with 14.8 points on 52.1% shooting.

#14. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks have a 27-7 record after punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament. The offense has been solid as they are 52nd in scoring (79.4) and 35th in total rebounds per game (38.7) to get to this point.

#15. Omaha Mavericks

The Omaha Mavericks won the Summit League Tournament as they made the NCAA Tournament as an automatic bid. The team has a 22-12 record this season and are playing through forward Marquel Sutton this season, who has recorded 19.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4% overall.

#16. Norfolk State Spartans

The Norfolk State Spartans are the 16th seed in the region, and they were able to capture an automatic berth with a MEAC Tournament win, with a 24-10 overall record. The program is led by guard Brian Moore Jr., scoring 18.4 points per game while shooting 54.6% from the floor and 40.0% from the 3-point line.

