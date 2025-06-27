2025 NBA Draft Round 1 Picks by Team: Which Schools Made the Biggest Impact?

As the smoke clears after the NBA Draft, the question is always which team made the most impact. The good news is that this year, it's a pretty clear consensus. With three picks in the top 10, Duke is the odds-on favorite as the team with the biggest draft impact. But who else made a splash? Here's a rundown.

2025 NBA Draft Round 1 Picks by College Team

Rutgers' guard duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were top 5 picks in the NBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

First Round Picks School(s) 3 Duke 2 Rutgers, Illinois 1 Arizona, Baylor, BYU, Colorado State, Connecticut, Florida, Georgetown, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Washington State

Trending

Duke

Again, the Blue Devils clearly stole the day. Cooper Flagg was one of the easiest No. 1 pick choices in recent memory, as he was far and away the best player in this class. Flagg averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four. He had plenty of help.

Wing Kon Knueppel was the No. 4 overall pick. Knueppel totaled 14.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. His strong work as a perimeter shooter earned him his high draft spot. Some had concerns about his athleticism at the next level, but Knueppel's draft spot proves that he won over enough of his critics to land where it mattered.

Massive center Khaman Maluach went with the No. 10 overall pick and was traded to the Phoenix Suns. The 7-foot-2 Maluach is a work in progress, averaging 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last year. He's a dynamic shot blocker who is still learning on offense.

Not in the first round but still tabbed for Duke were No. 33 pick Sion James and No. 49 pick Tyrese Proctor. Duke clearly won the draft in 2025.

Rutgers

Honorable mention, though, is due to Rutgers and its two top five picks. For a 15-17 team, the Scarlet Knight boasted plenty of firepower. Guard Dylan Harper went with the No.2 overall pick to San Antonio. Harper averaged 19.4 points and 4.0 assists per game last year. His ceiling is very high.

Guard Ace Bailey was picked fifth by the Utah Jazz. Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 boards per game. He's lanky and athletic, even if his NBA path is a bit more uncertain than Harper's. Still, nice job by Rutgers to have a pair of top 5 NBA picks.

Illinois

Illinois' two first round picks went back to back. Point guard prospect Kasparas Jakucionis went 20th to the Miami Heat. The 6-foot-6 guard was expected to go higher and he scored 15.0 points and dished 4.7 assists per game with the Illini. He should get an early chance to shine in the NBA.

Guard Will Riley went with the 21st pick and was traded to Washington. Riley averaged 12.6 points per game, and the 6-foot-8 wing from Canada impressed with his own potential. A pair of international pick-ups from Illinois became pros together in a span of two picks.

What do you think of the 1st round of the draft's top squads? Share your comments below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here