2025 transfer portal losers: 5 teams facing major setbacks ft. North Carolina

If the transfer portal is like Christmas for college basketball fans and coaches, some schools awakened to coal and a questionable sweater. For every transfer portal winner, there must accordingly be a portal loser. Here's a rundown on the programs that came out of the portal significantly weaker than those teams went into the portal.

5 portal losers from the 2025 class

The loss of superstar forward Yaxel Lendeborg was a massive portal hit for the UAB Blazers and coach Andy Kennedy. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. UAB

Teams like UAB tend to be the biggest losers in the portal. Promising players head out for greener pastures and the Blazers are stuck trying to cobble together whatever up-and-comers they can land. UAB lost transfer star Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan), the likely No. 1 player in the portal, but also second-leading scorer Christian Coleman (Oklahoma State). With one signee, this one is a big loss.

4. Baylor

Off a 15-loss season, Scott Drew lost literally his entire roster to either senior status, the NBA Draft or the portal. There were certainly some quality additions here, with players like Wyoming guard Obi Agbim and Oregon State forward Michael Rataj. But Baylor lost an entire roster, including Rob Wright (BYU) and Langston Love (Georgetown). The Bears had a tough offseason.

3. Memphis

Penny Hardaway's program was aggressive in the portal, but largely struggled to put together a response to some devestating losses. Memphis had a senior-heavy team, but losing its top two players, point guard P.J. Haggerty (destination undecided) and forward Dain Dainja (likewise undecided) was a big hit. Adding players like Dug McDaniel from Kansas State helps, but it's just not enough.

2. Arizona State

Arizona State had a brutal season a year ago, going 13-20. Between seniors and portal losses, Arizona State returns almost no one. Losing outstanding freshman Jayden Quaintaince (Arizona State) and Joson Sanon (St. John's) accounts for most of the production that was set to return. Senior Adam Miller and freshman Amier Ali are also gone. Hurley added some players, but much less than he lost.

1. North Carolina

Off a tough 14-loss season, the UNC losses piled up. Ian Jackson (St. John's), Elliot Cadeau (Michigan), Ven-Allen Lubin (undetermined) and Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt) are all headed out of UNC. Yes, the Tar Heels added some players. But Henri Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson don't equal out losing the likely top four returning players on Hubert Davis's roster. Tough offseason for UNC.

What do you think of the transfer portal programs that took a beating? Share your take below in our comments section!

