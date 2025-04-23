2025 Transfer Portal Recap: Grading each Big Ten Program's latest moves

With the latest portal opening finished, it's time for evaluation. Like most conference, the Big Ten had some portal winners and losers in this transfer portal class. Here's a rundown on the schools of the Big Ten and their portal performance.
Big Ten Transfer Portal Grading
Bottom of the Class
18. Penn State
A one-player class is hard to rank well, but Josh Reed from Cincinnati scored 4.8 points per game last year. It'll take more than that for Penn State to move up the Big Ten.
17. Rutgers
Another one-player class leaves Rutgers lacking. Darren Buchanan Jr. averaged 10.6 points per game last year at George Washington, so he might help, but there's not much here to go on.
16. Northwestern
The Wildcats are picking up two players. Holy Cross scoring wing Max Green could help, but it's far from sure that Green can defend at the Big Ten level.
15. Illinois
It's a one-player classic, but big man Zvonimir Ivisic is a legit prospect. His brother is with the Illini and if he can avoid fouls, Ivisic could be a real weapon as a stretch post player, given his 7-foot-2 size and 3-point stroke.
Need to Do Better
14. Purdue
Purdue went light, with only two players. That's the only real issue, as South Dakota big man Oscar Cluff is an inspired pick-up who will be the true big man Purdue lacked this season.
13. Oregon
Three players for the Ducks. Elon guard TK Simpkins averaged 16.4 points per game last year and could be an impressive pickup for Oregon next season, but it's not an elite class.
12. Michigan State
Tom Izzo took only two players in this portal class. Kaleb Glenn had a solid season at Florida Atlantic (12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds per game) and could help the Spartans out in 2025-26.
Solid Work
11. Nebraska
Iowa wing Pryce Sandfort is the best player in this five-player class. Credit to Nebraska for a little Big-Ten-on-Big-Ten crime as part of a solid portal class.
10. Ohio State
Santa Clara center Christoph Tilly is a legitimate 7-foot prospect. Tilly is the best player from a three-player class. Ohio State did a solid job of addressing its biggest need.
9. Minnesota
The Gophers added six players, but definitely went with quantity over quality. There's no real standout, but a class this large is still a solid statement on the Minnesota program.
8. Wisconsin
Wisconsin picked up three solid players. The best is probably Nick Boyd, who averaged 13.4 points per game at San Diego State last year.
7. Maryland
Maryland gets credit for going all-in on numbers. The Terps have signed eight players. Two of the best are Texas A&M big man Pharrel Payne and Washington State guard Isaiah Watts.
6. UCLA
The Bruins added four players and did grab one of the top players in the class. Guard Donovan Dent from New Mexico should be a day one star with UCLA.
Top of the Class
5. USC
The Trojans picked up seven players in the portal. Their class got a massive last-minute boost from Maryland guard Rodney Rice. Rice is another of the top players in the national portal class and the Trojans added several other major recruits.
4. Washington
The Huskies added four players and went with a nice mix of quantity and quality. The best of the bunch is probably East Tennessee State guard Quimari Peterson, who could be one of the most exciting players in the Big Ten next year.
3. Iowa
The Hawkeyes picked up an eight-player class that includes a couple of top-flight portal entrants. Drake guard Bennett Stirtz will be a day one starter at Iowa and big man Alvaro Folguerias is an outstanding Euro forward. Iowa did some heavy lifting with this group.
2. Indiana
It's a seven-player class for Indiana. Tucker DeVries was certainly forseeable as he's the coach's son. But getting wing Lamar Wilkerson over Kentucky was a big win for the Hoosiers. This is a group DeVries can build on.
1. Michigan
Michigan not only had the best portal class in the Big Ten, but the Wolverines might have ended up with the best class in the nation. If they can keep Yaxel Lendeborg from jumping to the NBA, this is a massive move. Illinois forward Morez Johnson is a league-on-league crime, Aday Mara is 7-foot-3 and Elliot Cadeau is a major talent with a chip on his shoulder. This was an epic class.
What do you think of the Big Ten's portal classes? Share your take below in our comments section!
