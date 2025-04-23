2025 Transfer Portal Recap: Grading each Big Ten Program's latest moves

With the latest portal opening finished, it's time for evaluation. Like most conference, the Big Ten had some portal winners and losers in this transfer portal class. Here's a rundown on the schools of the Big Ten and their portal performance.

Big Ten Transfer Portal Grading

Darian DeVries and Indiana had an impressive transfer portal class. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Bottom of the Class

18. Penn State

A one-player class is hard to rank well, but Josh Reed from Cincinnati scored 4.8 points per game last year. It'll take more than that for Penn State to move up the Big Ten.

17. Rutgers

Another one-player class leaves Rutgers lacking. Darren Buchanan Jr. averaged 10.6 points per game last year at George Washington, so he might help, but there's not much here to go on.

16. Northwestern

The Wildcats are picking up two players. Holy Cross scoring wing Max Green could help, but it's far from sure that Green can defend at the Big Ten level.

15. Illinois

It's a one-player classic, but big man Zvonimir Ivisic is a legit prospect. His brother is with the Illini and if he can avoid fouls, Ivisic could be a real weapon as a stretch post player, given his 7-foot-2 size and 3-point stroke.

Need to Do Better

14. Purdue

Purdue went light, with only two players. That's the only real issue, as South Dakota big man Oscar Cluff is an inspired pick-up who will be the true big man Purdue lacked this season.

13. Oregon

Three players for the Ducks. Elon guard TK Simpkins averaged 16.4 points per game last year and could be an impressive pickup for Oregon next season, but it's not an elite class.

12. Michigan State

Tom Izzo took only two players in this portal class. Kaleb Glenn had a solid season at Florida Atlantic (12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds per game) and could help the Spartans out in 2025-26.

Solid Work

11. Nebraska

Iowa wing Pryce Sandfort is the best player in this five-player class. Credit to Nebraska for a little Big-Ten-on-Big-Ten crime as part of a solid portal class.

10. Ohio State

Santa Clara center Christoph Tilly is a legitimate 7-foot prospect. Tilly is the best player from a three-player class. Ohio State did a solid job of addressing its biggest need.

9. Minnesota

The Gophers added six players, but definitely went with quantity over quality. There's no real standout, but a class this large is still a solid statement on the Minnesota program.

8. Wisconsin

Wisconsin picked up three solid players. The best is probably Nick Boyd, who averaged 13.4 points per game at San Diego State last year.

7. Maryland

Maryland gets credit for going all-in on numbers. The Terps have signed eight players. Two of the best are Texas A&M big man Pharrel Payne and Washington State guard Isaiah Watts.

6. UCLA

The Bruins added four players and did grab one of the top players in the class. Guard Donovan Dent from New Mexico should be a day one star with UCLA.

Top of the Class

5. USC

The Trojans picked up seven players in the portal. Their class got a massive last-minute boost from Maryland guard Rodney Rice. Rice is another of the top players in the national portal class and the Trojans added several other major recruits.

4. Washington

The Huskies added four players and went with a nice mix of quantity and quality. The best of the bunch is probably East Tennessee State guard Quimari Peterson, who could be one of the most exciting players in the Big Ten next year.

3. Iowa

The Hawkeyes picked up an eight-player class that includes a couple of top-flight portal entrants. Drake guard Bennett Stirtz will be a day one starter at Iowa and big man Alvaro Folguerias is an outstanding Euro forward. Iowa did some heavy lifting with this group.

2. Indiana

It's a seven-player class for Indiana. Tucker DeVries was certainly forseeable as he's the coach's son. But getting wing Lamar Wilkerson over Kentucky was a big win for the Hoosiers. This is a group DeVries can build on.

1. Michigan

Michigan not only had the best portal class in the Big Ten, but the Wolverines might have ended up with the best class in the nation. If they can keep Yaxel Lendeborg from jumping to the NBA, this is a massive move. Illinois forward Morez Johnson is a league-on-league crime, Aday Mara is 7-foot-3 and Elliot Cadeau is a major talent with a chip on his shoulder. This was an epic class.

What do you think of the Big Ten's portal classes? Share your take below in our comments section!

