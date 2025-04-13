2025 WNBA Draft projections for Notre Dame players ft. Sonia Citron

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set for Monday, Apr. 14, with a slew of new players coming in. Despite their premature exit in the 2025 national tournament, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is producing a good amount of players that have the potential to get drafted into the league and become established professional players.
In the 2024-25 season, the Niele Ivey-coached squad was bounced out of the Sweet 16 of this year's national tournament by the TCU Horned Frogs through a nine-point defeat on Mar. 29. The Fighting Irish eventually finished with an overall record of 28-6 and 16-2 during ACC play earlier this year, earning the title of regular season co-champions.
Despite being a national championship dark horse throughout the season, Notre Dame was surprisingly unsuccessful. They will now have to go through what is perceived as a rebuilding season next year.
Let's take a look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish players who should get drafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
WNBA draft projections for Notre Dame players
Sonia Citron, guard
Projection: First Round, No. 4, Washington Mystics
The Washington Mystics are looking to rebuild in the upcoming 2025 season and with back-to-back lottery picks at No. 3 and 4, it'll be wise for them to pick up Sonia Citron with the latter. Indeed, they are also eyeing USC Trojans product Kiki Iriafen with the third pick.
Citron played all four of her college basketball seasons with Notre Dame, through which she proved her worth as a versatile two-way shooting guard. She has showcased immense potential as a wing, averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in what seems to be her final stint of college hoops.
With this, the Mystics can immediately form a one-two punch with Iriafen and Citron to jumpstart their new era of hopeful success.
Liatu King, forward
Projection: Second Round, No. 13, Las Vegas Aces
Right after Iriafen, one of the best lengthy players in the draft is Washington, D.C. native Liatu King. The fifth-year stalwart spent her first four seasons of college ball with the Pittsburgh Panthers, before playing her final year of eligibility with the Fighting Irish where she made an immediate impact.
With her one-and-done campaign with Notre Dame wrapped up, the Las Vegas Aces may pick her up to bolster their frontcourt to help out their superstar A'ja Wilson. Furthermore, the team also has two Fighting Irish alumni in Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young.
On the year, King averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 10.4 boards to go with 1.6 dimes and 2.0 steals per game.
Maddy Westbeld, forward
Projection: Third Round, No. 37, Minnesota Lynx
Although she averaged her lowest tallies in her collegiate basketball career in the 2024-25 season with just 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest, Maddy Westbeld has still shown flashes of potential with her inside-out game.
With this, she could join the young guns that the Minnesota Lynx possess as the squad looks to build on its 2024 WNBA Finals berth and win it all.
Liza Karlen, forward
Projection: Undrafted
Through the course of her lone year with the Fighting Irish, Liza Karlen has displayed great promise with her respectable touch around the rim and strength down low. However, she may lack the necessary skills to succeed in the WNBA, as she has only averaged 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Sarah Cernugel, guard
Projection: Undrafted
For most of her four years at the Notre Dame program, guard Sarah Cernugel was mostly a locker room and bench presence. She may go undrafted in the upcoming draft, as he has only averaged 0.8 markers and 0.2 boards this past year.
