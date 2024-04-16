2025 WNBA Draft prospects: Top 10 college basketball players to watch out for

With the WNBA Draft approaching on Monday evening, it's time to shift our attention to the 2025 WNBA Draft.

A year out, there's no Caitlin Clark as a consensus top player available. Nevertheless, there are no lack of standout players to consider. Here's a rundown on the top 10 prospects in the 2025 WNBA Draft class.

Top WNBA Draft prospects of 2025

Georgia Amoore has transferred to Kentucky.

10. Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

Amoore is a two time All-ACC pick who has chosen to follow coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky.

In four years at Virginia Tech, Amoore has scored 1,853 points and amassed 656 assists. Her 330 career 3-pointers made will make her an attractive pickup for the WNBA.

The Australian Amoore earned AP All-American honors a season ago. She will benefit from a season of SEC competition and promises to be one of the top scoring guards in the 2025 WNBA Draft class.

9. Hailey Van Lith, School Unknown

Van Lith looked likely to enter the 2024 class a season ago. She had starred at Louisville for three seasons and transferred to LSU to lead the No. 1 national team.

However, Van Lith had a poor season at LSU and has now entered the transfer portal again. Early indications are that Mississippi State could be Van Lith's landing spot.

Wherever she plays, look for Van Lith to rediscover her Louisville production. She scored 1,553 points there in three seasons. If she plays with her old form, Van Lith will be a first-round pick in the 2025 Draft. She seems like a good bet.

8. Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

After three solid seasons at Oregon, the five-foot-nine Paopao transferred to South Carolina.

She helped the Gamecocks complete a perfect season with a national title, averaging 11.0 ppg and 3.7 assists per game. Paopao improved to 47% on 3-point shooting.

Paopao projects as a WNBA combo guard. She can play with handling the ball or working off the ball. She's a solid scorer and an excellent leader. Paopao is a probable first-round pick in 2025.

7. Rori Harmon, Texas

Harmon is only five-foot-six, but she's one of the best pure point guards in the nation.

In three years at Texas, she's averaging 11.7 ppg and 6.3 apg. Harmon has steadily improved, averaging 7.8 apg in 2023-24 and improving her perimeter shooting to 32% on 3-point attempts. Harmon also has 195 career steals.

Another year of seasoning at Texas should get Harmon ready to be a day-one starting point guard in the WNBA. She seems almost certain to be a first-round 2025 WNBA Draft pick.

6. Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

A six-foot-one guard, Citron is a tenacious scorer and rebounder. After three seasons at Notre Dame, she's averaging 14.4 ppg and 5.9 rpg. Citron is a 37% 3-point shooter and an 83% foul shooter. Citron has been a two-time All-ACC pick.

Citron's all-around skills and size will make an intriguing WNBA option. Don't be surprised if she's a mid-first-round pick a year from now.

5. Kiki Iriafen, Stanford

The six-foot-three forward took a massive step forward in 2023-24. As a sophomore, Iriafen averaged just 6.7 ppg. But in her junior campaign, she averaged 19.4 ppg and 11.0 rpg. She improved from a 65% foul shooter to a 77% shooter.

If Iriafen has another level of improvement, she could end up at the top of the 2025 Draft. As things stand, she's one of the best post players in the 2025 WNBA Draft class. Kiki Iriafen will be a likely first-round pick next spring.

4. Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

A tenacious lead guard, Miles is a likely WNBA star. After playing in just six games as a freshman, Miles has had a pair of All-ACC campaigns.

For her career, she is averaging 13.6 ppg, 6.8 assists per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. The five-foot-10 standout is a superb floor general.

Miles still needs to polish her perimeter game. She's only a 25% career 3-point shooter and only a 71% foul shooter. But her leadership, intensity and all-around game projects remarkably well to the next level.

3. Azzi Fudd, UConn

Fudd is becoming the Bill Walton of women's basketball-- a massive star who is unable to stay healthy.

In three seasons at UConn, Fudd has only played in 42 total games. She missed a chunk of her freshman season with a foot injury, more than half of her sophomore season with knee injuries, and all but two games with a torn ACL and medial meniscal tear.

Fudd does have next-level skills. She's managed 13.1 ppg in her limited career. Fudd is a 39% 3-point shooter and a 91% free throw shooter.

If she can play something near a complete season, she coud be a high pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft a year from now.

2. Aneesah Morrow, LSU

The six-foot-one Morrow spent two seasons starring at DePaul before transferring to LSU for the 2023-24 season.

She has scored 2,178 collegiate points and grabbed 1,229 rebounds. After leading the Big East in steals twice, Morrow was third in the SEC in steals last year.

While Morrow can diversify her game (she's a 24% 3-point shooter), she is more of a finished product than her teammate from last season, Angel Reese.

Morrow is a likely high pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and may even go first.

1 Paige Bueckers, UConn

Bueckers's only weakness is having played just 2 1/2 years of basketball in the past four seasons.

She missed the entire 2022-23 season due to injury and also missed about half of the 2021-22 season. She was the Naismith Award winner as a freshman and was even better in 2023-24.

Bueckers has scored 1,683 points in her UConn career. She's a career 43% 3-point shooter. She finished second in the Big East in steals twice and also finished second in the league in blocked shots in 2023-24. As long as she's healthy, Bueckers is the next WNBA star. She's the early favorite for 2025 WNBA Draft top pick.

Who's your favorite for top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft order? We'd love to hear your thoughts below in our comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback