2026 NBA Draft prospects: Top 5 freshmen who could get picked in the first round of the 2026 Draft ft. AJ Dybantsa

The 2026 NBA Draft may still be a year away, but experts and fans are already building around the next wave of elite freshmen ready to make their mark.
Much like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper in 2025, a few incoming college stars are being projected as potential first-round picks. Here's a closer look at five such names to keep your eyes on:
#1 AJ Dybantsa, BYU (commit)
Dybantsa is already a household name among high school hoops fans, and for good reason. The explosive forward is bringing star power to BYU, where he's set to become the face of the program.
With his $4.1 million NIL valuation and massive social media following, the spotlight will be firmly on Dybantsa all season. He's regarded as the biggest prospect, and many expect him to be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA draft.
#2 Darryn Peterson, Kansas Jayhawks (commit)
Peterson is a scoring guard who plays with confidence and composure. He committed to Kansas, and joining Bill Self’s system would give him a perfect platform to grow.
His ability to create space and knock down shots off the dribble could help him lead all freshmen in scoring next season. Peterson is one of the potential top-five freshmen picks in the 2026 NBA draft.
#3 Cameron Boozer, Duke Blue Devils (commit)
One of the most well-rounded players in his class, Cameron Boozer is headed to Duke alongwith his twin brother, Cayden, where expectations will be sky-high.
The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron plays with a maturity beyond his years. Whether it's rebounding, passing or finishing through contact, Boozer impacts the game on both ends and already looks like a future lottery pick.
#4 Nate Ament, Tennessee Vols (commit)
Ament is flying a bit under the radar compared to others on this list, but that's not expected to last long.
The 6-foot-9 power forward is a unique blend of size, agility and skill, and he would fit perfectly in Rick Barnes’ up-tempo style at Tennessee. His upside is huge, and with a strong season, he will shoot up draft boards.
#5 Koa Peat, Arizona Wildcats (commit)
Peat is a bruising forward who loves to dominate inside but can also stretch the floor when needed.
He's committed to Arizona, where his physicality and rebounding ability will stand out in the Big 12. Coaches love his work ethic, and NBA scouts are watching how he expands his offensive game.
