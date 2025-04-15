The 2025 WNBA draft saw a bumper crop of college basketball superstars picked. These include UConn superstar Paige Bueckers, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings.

The Washington Mystics picked Notre Dame's Sonia Citron and USC's Kiki Iriafen as their No. 3 and No. 4 selections while Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore and LSU forward Aneesah Morrow were picked sixth and seventh overall by Washington and Connecticut, respectively.

The five players selected in the first round could become the foundations of a rebuilding team or franchise players who will be the face of ballclubs in future years.

Next season, an exciting batch of players await the WNBA, featuring a 6-foot-7 center who can be an elite defender and a dominant center; an all-around guard who doubles as a rapper; a prolific guard who had three-time champion coach Dawn Staley clamoring for her services; a playmaker who opted to transfer to Fort Worth instead of declaring herself eligible for the 2025 draft and a streak-shooter who came from the winningest women's basketball team of all time in terms of national titles.

Here are the top five college basketball players to watch out for in the 2026 WNBA draft:

#5 Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd has chosen to extend for another season to compensate for a year she missed due to a knee injury. Last season, Fudd appeared in 34 games and averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The 5-foot-11 guard shot 47.4%, including 43.7% from 3-pointers in the 2024-25 season. Her comeback from the ACL injury concluded in a bright note, scoring 24 points and five rebounds in the 82-59 national championship final win over South Carolina. Her performance rewarded Fudd with the 2025 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.

Barring any untoward incidents, Fudd's return to UConn for the 2025-26 season would boost her draft stock.

#4 Olivia Miles

Olivia Miles was supposed to be a first-round pick in this year's WNBA draft, but she made a U-turn after TCU ousted Notre Dame in the Sweet 16. The incoming fifth-year senior decided to transfer to the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2025-26 season for a career restart and possibly boost her draft stock in the 2026 WNBA draft.

In 101 games, the Phillipsburg, New Jersey native averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She shot 46.8% from the field and 73.5% from the free-throw line.

#3 Ta'Niya Latson

Ta'Niya Latson had an excellent three-season stint with Florida State, where she was the top scorer for the Seminoles. Last season, Latson posted 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game, making 45.1% of her field-goal attempts and 81.8% of her free throws.

The 5-foot-8 incoming senior is set to transfer to South Carolina and give Dawn Staley an offensive weapon moving forward. A transfer to the Gamecocks would benefit the guard, as she can improve her draft stock if she plays for an NCAA Tournament favorite team.

#2 Flau'Jae Johnson

Flau'Jae Johnson has been one of the top contributors for LSU since she entered the women's college basketball scene in 2022. The 5-foot-10 Savannah, Georgia native played 106 games in three seasons for the Lady Tigers and averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Johnson is set to play for her fourth year with LSU in the 2025-26 season as she hopes to lead the team to another title since the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Last season, the guard posted 18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.7 spg.

Johnson and Mikaylah Williams are set to become one of the best college basketball tandems next season. The duo is expected to lead Kim Mulkey's team to its objective of winning its second women's college basketball title.

#1 Lauren Betts

UCLA center Lauren Betts had a breakout 2024-25 season, helping the Bruins to a Final Four appearance. The 6-foot-7 incoming senior posted averages of 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.

The Centennial, Colorado native, who shot 64.8% from the field and 62.0% from the free-throw line this past season, will be one of the top contenders for the postseason awards next year. She will be back with a vengeance as her team fell short of their first NCAA title.

Expect Betts to dominate the Big 10 Conference next season, especially now that WNBA teams are keeping tabs on her due to her excellent 2024-25 season with UCLA.

