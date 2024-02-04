2X WNBA champ Kelsey Plum drops her reaction to Caitlin Clark prepping to supersede NCAAB all-time record: "Actually very grateful to pass that baton"

Caitlin Clark is within striking distance of Kelsey Plum's all-time scoring record in college women's Division I basketball. The scoring record currently stands at 3,527 career points, and after scoring 38 points in Saturday night's Iowa victory over Maryland, she's shy of just 65 points.

Ahead of the Saturday encounter, 2X WNBA champion Plum spoke about Clark potentially topping her record.

“I’m actually very grateful to pass that baton. I’m very happy for her... To be honest, [the record] was very much a low point in my life,” Plum said, per Voepel.

“It felt like a lot of pressure, and my identity was kind of caught up in that record. I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that [Clark] is not just a basketball player but a young woman that has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace, but there’s a lot to handle there.”

The Las Vegas Aces star said it on a video call from a Team USA concentration camp in Brooklyn, according to ESPN's Michael Voepel.

Remembering Kelsey Plum's collegiate career

Plum played college basketball with the Washington Huskies between 2013 and 2017, where she set the current record for the most points by a Div. I women's basketball player.

She earned numerous trophies during the 2017 season, including the John R. Wooden, Honda Sports, Naismith College Player of the Year, Dawn Staley, Nancy Lieberman, and Wade Trophy.

Plum became the first overall pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft, being selected by the San Antonio Stars, which then became the Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark's number in 2023-2024: The Iowa superstar

Caitlin Clark is averaging 32.4 points (1st in the nation), seven rebounds, and 7.9 assists (1st in the nation) per game. Her field goal percentage stands at 48.2%. Her team, Iowa, is ranked No. 3 in the nation and has a record of 21-2.

Some have started calling Caitlin Clark the greatest college women's basketball player ever. Do you agree?

Poll : Is Caitlin Clark the greatest ever ? Yes No 0 votes