3 college basketball standouts to watch out for in final hours of transfer portal window ft. Norchad Omier

The countdown for college basketball transfer portal closure has begun and some marquee players have yet to find a new team.

These players could help a team boost their NCAA Tournament aspirations in the 2024–25 season, as they stood out in their former teams this past season.

One is a forward who is an automatic double-double machine and the other two are guards who led their teams in the NIT and the NCAA Tournament.

Let's take a closer look at the three college stalwarts who could headline tomorrow's transfer portal deadline.

College standouts to watch out for in the final hours of the transfer portal window

#1. Norchad Omier, Miami

Norchad Omier played for 31 games this past season for Miami and averaged 17.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.5 spg and 1.2 apg. He shot 55.2% from the field, including a 35.3% clip from the 3-point range.

The Nicaraguan forward may be undersized as a power forward but he was able to average a double-double in points and rebounds in four seasons with Arkansas State and Miami.

Omier is a master of the pick-and-roll, as he could get easily into his spot for a high-percentage shot as the "roll" option.

The six-foot-seven power forward has added a new arsenal to his offense - the 3-point shot.

He made 35.3% of his attempts from long range and this could raise the interest of prospective suitors who wanted to gain his commitment for the 2024–25 season.

#2 Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall

Richmond averaged 15.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.1 apg and 2.2 spg for Seton Hall this past season.

The six-foot-six guard has made a big leap this past season as he became Seton Hall's top producer in almost all departments.

Richmond has proven to everyone that he can be the Pirates' lead facilitator, as evidenced by his 5.1 assists per game average, a tough defender who is capable of at least two steals per game and a high-caliber scorer that you can count on when the game is on the line.

Richmond led Seton Hall to the NIT championship, tallying 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in the team's 79-77 win over Indiana State.

Teams interested in securing the prolific guard's commitment would expect a durable player who can contribute in all statistical departments and lead the team to victory.

#3. Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic

Johnell Davis averaged 18.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 2.9 apg this past season for the Owls,

Davis averaged career-best numbers in points (18.2), rebounds (6.3) and assists (2.9) this past season, leading the Owls to another NCAA Tournament.

However, Florida Atlantic's goal to make back-to-back Final Four appearances was derailed by Northwestern in the first round.

Davis finished the game with 18 points, on 6-of-16 shooting from the field, and added six rebounds, two assists and three steals. The only blemish to Davis' first-round performance was his turnovers, as he recorded nine TOs that game.

Davis should improve his ballhandling skills a little further, as he is expected to be the team's top facilitator next season.

Will Davis go to a perennial Final Four contender or a rebuilding squad that seeks to contend in the 2024-25 season. Let us know your views in the comments section.