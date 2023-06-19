3 college programs who could hire Bob Huggins: Cal Poly Humboldt, Ohio Dominican, and Bard

Bob Huggins is third on the most wins ever (935) by a college basketball program coach but his time at the West Virginia Mountaineers ended in ignominy.

Huggins was arrested for drunk driving with his blood-alcohol level at 0.21%, almost thrice the allowed level. This comes hot on the heels of the coach using a homophobic slur on radio which led to the reduction of his salary by $1 million in March.

College basketball coaches have come through controversies before to get other jobs, case in point, Rick Pitino who recently landed a role at St. John's University. Coach Bob has never been shy while talking about his future, backing himself to remain as head coach earlier in the year.

“I got people who think I should stay on for quite a while, and there’s people probably thinking I ought to pack it in and let some young kid come in and screw it up.”

CBB Content @CBBcontent Bob Huggins’ career ended in a disappointing way.



But let’s not forget the impact he made on college basketball and his players.



Consoling Da’Sean Butler after a torn ACL: Bob Huggins’ career ended in a disappointing way. But let’s not forget the impact he made on college basketball and his players. Consoling Da’Sean Butler after a torn ACL: https://t.co/UyiC9WKxLD

Which programs could take the Huggins' gamble?

Of course, programs that would want to hire Huggins would have to consider the fact that this is his second arrest for drunk-driving. His first DUI incident back in 2004, while coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, also led to his resignation.

He might have to step down to Division II, Division III, or even NAIA programs to get back to coaching once again. So which vacancies could he possibly fill?

3. Cal Poly Humboldt

Coach Bob might have to go down a level into Division II just to get back up. There are not many jobs available currently, not even in the Second Division. The first vacant position is at Cal Poly Humboldt where coach Tae Norwood was recently dismissed.

Norwood was dismissed after claims of players complaining of mistreatment from the coach. Known for his team-building and close relationships with players, this might just be the job for Huggins.

2. Ohio Dominican University

Ohio Dominican head coach Kelly Winter left the program to take a job outside of college basketball leaving the program after four years. During his time there, he had a record of 33-70 which will be a challenge for the next head coach to deal with.

1. Bard College

Bard College could be a potential destination for Huggins after its head coach Michael Lenahan left his post to take over at Willamette University. He left the program with a 15-35 record after two seasons as head coach leaving the next head coach with his work cut out for him.

Poll : 0 votes