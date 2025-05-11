3 Colleges with most 2025 NBA Combine players ft. Duke

For many aspiring NBA players, attending schools like Duke, UConn, Kentucky and others is just the start of the road to the pros. One integral checkpoint is the annual NBA combine, where the big league invites select players from across the globe to showcase their talent. The young hoopers are put up against strict league standards and each other over an intricate week-long process.

They are also evaluated by scouts and NBA front office members, giving them a chance to further improve their stock before the draft day.

With that, let's look at which college program will have the most players in Chicago from May 12 to May 19.

Top 3 college teams with most players in 2025 NBA Combine

#3. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama had another deep NCAA tournament run under Nate Oats last season, losing to the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight game. Its run was fueled by super seniors Grant Nelson and Mark Sears, alongside freshman Labaron Philon.

With each of them scoring over 10 points per game, they played a huge role in balancing the Crimson Tide's offense and scoring versatility. The three of them will now head to the combine with the hopes of getting selected in the draft.

#2. Arkansas Razorbacks

John Calipari's last five years at Kentucky resulted in one of the worst stretches for the program. Regardless, the coach still has a reputation for consistently delivering elite-level talent to the NBA. He looks set to maintain said rep with his first-ever roster at Arkansas.

Junior Adou Thiero will join freshmen Boogie Fland and Karter Knox in the combine to showcase the Razorbacks' high-intensity defense and ability to perform in high-stakes moments.

#1. Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils probably made the most noise of any college team this season and posted their best year under Jon Scheyer. The team had a balanced and dynamic lineup this year, led by the top recruit in the nation - Cooper Flagg.

He was paired up with sharpshooter Kon Knueppel, who was first spotted by Scheyer's father. Moreover, 7-foot-2 Khaman Maluach joined out of NBA Academy Africa.

As Isaiah Evans, Sion James and Tyrese Proctor also embark on their next pro chapter, Duke Blue Devils will be the most represented school at the NBA Combine this year with six.

