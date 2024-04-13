3 iconic Jared McCain nail moments that drew mixed reactions from college hoops fans

Jared McCain, the star guard of the Duke Blue Devils, has amassed a high number of social media followers. Not only has he proved to be a talented player on the court, but he has done an impressive job at marketing himself as one of the most profitable college sports athletes and has a NIL value of $1.4 million.

Despite McCain's fairly neutral image in social media, he has raised eyebrows because of his personal care and fashion choices. The 20-year-old has sported nail polish throughout his collegiate career.

This unconventional fashion and self-care choice has garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Three times Jared McCain received mixed reactions from college hoops fans

#1 McCain endorses his newest NIL deal

The Duke star player forged an NIL deal with Sally Hansen, a nail polish brand, and talked about it while painting his nails. He also tells his fans why he paints his nails.

"There is no crazy reason to it. It helps me not bite my nails. I went to a salon one time and I decided to pick out a color, and I thought it looked nice. I know a lot of people disagree. They don't like it. But I'm just gonna be myself and do what I think looks nice."

"One of the reasons why I kept painting my nails is I had a game after I painted my nails and I played really well, so, I'm not crazy superstitious."

Some fans are supportive of Jared McCain's choice and even shared tips that can help his nails look better.

"If you're not adding the insta-dri top coat you're missing out! 💙," a fan wrote.

"Don’t worry my glorious king it doesn’t offend me," another fan commented.

"Polish is for EVERYONE 🫶," noted a fan

However, some fans do not support McCain.

"Bro has a platform that kids can see… girls and only girls paint their nails. Don’t follow this clown. This ain’t normal," a fan wrote.

"I wonder what his pops and grandparents think about this lol," another fan chimed in.

"Jared js get like clear coating. U won’t get as much hate and u can fix ur issue w the nail biting," a fan commented.

#2 A TikTok video

Jared McCain uploaded a TikTok video where he was seen dancing to a song. In the video, he's also wearing white and blue nail polish on his nails.

Some fans were happy to see him dance.

"how can ppl hate this dude," wrote a fan.

"Unapologetically himself. Can’t even hate, love to see it," noted a fan.

"Bro is insane at dance, I don’t get it," a fan complimented his dancing skills.

However, some fans wrote opposite comments.

"What happened to real men?" a fan wrote.

"isn’t your keycard declined into the facility stop making tiktoks you off the team," another fan commented.

"Grown man painted finger nails 🤦🏾‍♂️💀 what has the world come to," a fan wrote.

#3 A selfie with family friends and pet

Jared McCain posted a series of pictures on Instagram where he hung out with his pet dog, family, family members and teammate. In one of the pictures, he showed off his manicure, which received mixed reactions from fans.

Some fans didn't like to see him wear nail paint.

"alright bro that’s enough," a fan wrote.

"The feminization of men need to be stopped or live your truth," another fan wrote this comment.

"Your dad really let you do this shit cuz he don’t wanna get cut off the money smh," a fan commented.

However, there were some who supported his look.

"plush with bonnet too valid 🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

"Enjoying the little things in life…," another fan commented.

"The next goat of basketball," a fan noted.

