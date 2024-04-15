3 Kentucky players who could follow John Calipari to Arkansas ahead of the 2024 season ft. Aaron Bradshaw and more

Newly hired Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari is slowly settling in with the Razorbacks. He has expressed determination to build the program back up into something competitive, but one might say he's in for a tough rebuild with the Hogs. But maybe he doesn`t have to.

As the former coach of Kentucky, Calipari has a reputation for being among the main reasons why high school hoops recruits sign with the Wildcats.

That`s the reality of being the coach of a premiere college hoops team. On that mote, here are three Kentucky players who could leave Lexington and move to Fayetteville just so they could still play under his watchful eye.

Aaron Bradshaw

Sophomore big man Aaron Bradshaw has entered the transfer portal after appearing in 26 games for Kentucky this year. As a seven-foot-one slotman, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds a game on just above 18 minutes of playtime per contest.

A team like the Wildcats never really saw him as a good fit, so he could join Calipari`s rebuilding effort in Arkansas where he could turn into a major part of the rotation.

Zvonimir Ivisic

Another young big man who didn`t see major minutes at Kentucky, Zvonimir Ivisic`s situation could play out similarly to Bradshaw`s.

The Wildcats already had their own stars and didn`t have much use for him in their system. But John Calipari`s starting over from scratch with the Razorbacks, and that`s a good opportunity for him to get his major minutes.

So far, the seven-foot-two freshman out of Croatia has never entered the NBA Draft or made his transfer portal destination known. Either way, the potential is there.

He averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Wildcats this year. But the most interesting thing is that he`s more or less a modern big man who can shoot from deep if needed be (37.5% from three) for the year.

Karter Knox

Knox is a four-star recruit who played AAU ball with Overtime Elite. He initially committed to Kentucky but has since decommitted, making him eligible to potentially choose Arkansas. This is a possibility, as the young man is connected to Calipari via his brother, Kevin Knox.

The current Detroit Pistons forward notably played under Calipari in Kentucky, so it`s safe to assume he`s rubbed elbows with the coach on multiple occasions.

Moreover, he got an offer from the Razorbacks during his recruitment period. Right now, it`s all on him to potentially join the former Kentucky coach in Fayetteville.

