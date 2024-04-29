3 Lady Vols who could be the next Candace Parker ft. Jewel Spears

Candace Parker announced her retirement from the WNBA on Sunday after 16 seasons. She played for three teams, winning the league championship with all of them.

"I promised I'd never cheat the game & that I'd leave it in a better place than I came into it," Parker posted on her Instagram page. "The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it's time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."

Parker is one of the game's most decorated athletes. She was selected first-overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft and became the first player in league history to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season. Her legacy in the league will continue to live on.

Three Lady Vols stars who could be the next Candace Parker

Candace Parker played college basketball at Tennessee and became one of the program’s greatest players with her astonishing success during her college days.

She was the SEC Rookie of the Year and helped the Lady Vols win the 2006 SEC tournament championship. She was also the only college player named to the USA squad for the 2006 FIBA World Championship for Women in Brazil.

During her days at Tennessee, she had a 100-10 record, averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game.

Following her retirement, we take a look at three Lady Vols players who could go on to be the next Candace Parker.

#1, Jewel Spear

Jewel Spear transferred to Tennessee from Wake Forest in the spring of 2023 and she had an instant impact with the Lady Vols. The senior guard averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season and is one of two players to start every game.

She decided to forego the 2024 WNBA Draft and return to college for one more season with the Lady Vols. This will help her leave a bigger legacy with the program.

#2, Sara Puckett

Sara Puckett is one of the most consistent players on the Lady Vols team. Still a junior, she is a consistent rebounder and is very efficient in the offensive setup of the team.

She has high praise and expectations from her coaches and teammates. It is believed she has the potential to make the league and follow Candace Parker's steps.

#3, Destinee Wells

Destinee Wells joined Tennesee from Belmont as a highly-rated prospect, ranked No. 13 by The Athletic, No. 15 by ESPN and No. 19 by 247Sports in the 2023 Transfer Portal rankings.

Her 2023 season was cut short by an injury after 10 games. However, the previous season at Belmont, she averaged 19.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds. She is a very efficient guard for the Lady Vols, who is in line to follow Candace Parker's steps.