3 reasons why Dame Sarr could snub Kansas in favor of Duke transfer

One of the most intriguing stories of the late portion of the recruiting period has been the recruitment of European hooper Dame Sarr. Sarr is an 18 year old shooting guard who has played Spanish basketball. His parents are from Italy and Senegal and he's a massive prospect for college hoops.

Ad

Sarr has had a whirlwind recruitment. He was first linked to Illinois, but then took a visit to Kansas and many expected him to become a Jayhawk. But Duke has apparently gained the momentum late in Sarr's recruitment. Here's three reasons why Sarr might indeed make the Kansas to Duke switch.

3 reasons why Dame Sarr might pass on Kansas, pick Duke

The likely NBA Draft entry of Cedric Coward has been key to Duke's Dame Sarr recruitment. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

3. The Jayhawks are in a massive slump

There's no way to hide that Kansas is struggling as a program. In the last two years, the Jayhawks lost 11 and 13 games, won just one NCAA Tournament game in total, and finished fifth and sixth in the Big 12. Self has been at Kansas since 2003 and had never lost more than 10 games in a season or finished lower than third in the conference.

The offseason transfer portal hasn't been particularly helpful to Kansas either. After making a big splash in the portal previously only to find disappointing returns, the Jayhawks seem to have dialed back a bit there. In any case, Sarr would be joining a mediocre Kansas team, which isn't an issue at Duke.

Ad

2. Kansas's NBA Draft pedigree doesn't match up to Duke's

Of course, Duke is about to have a massive moment in the NBA Draft. Cooper Flagg is all but guaranteed to be the top pick, while Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are likely lottery picks, potentially even top ten picks. Anyone watching the draft will see Jon Scheyer's team getting plenty of credit.

That won't be an issue at Kansas. Kansas's best player, Hunter Dickinson, has absolutely no NBA Draft buzz. If a Jayhawks gets chosen in the second round, that would probably be a net positive for KU. For a player looking to make the NBA jump, the draft will certainly not do the Jayhawks any favors.

Ad

1. A role at Duke is ready-made

Sarr has a ready-made spot at Duke. None of these recent events happen if Cedric Coward hadn't impressed at the NBA Draft Combine. A transfer from Washington State, Coward was committed to Duke and would be the likely starting shooting guard for the Blue Devils next year. But a few measurements and drills later, suddenly Coward's NBA Draft stock is rising.

Coward hasn't made an official decision, but he's being hyped as a possible lottery pick and the odds of him seeing a minute of Duke playing time are plummeting. But this works out perfect well for Sarr, who can likely walk right into a ready-made spot. Don't be surprised if Coward's NBA announcement is immediately followed by Sarr's Duke commitment.

What do you think of Kansas and Duke's battle for Dame Sarr? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here