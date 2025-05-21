3 reasons Kayleigh Heckel’s transfer to Geno Auriemma's UConn could backfire

It's not exactly a shocking moment, but UConn added another highly regaded player to Geno Auriemma's upcoming 2025-26 squad. The legendary coach has generally had his pick among the nation's elite for his roster, and the addition of USC transfer Kayleigh Heckel is just another chapter in that same story. But could Heckel's addition be too much? Here's a rundown on why it could backfire.

3 reasons Kayleigh Heckel's transfer to UConn could backfire

3. The Huskies would have benefitted from a more experienced guard.

UConn, of course, lost Paige Bueckers. While they do return Azzi Fudd, she is both used to being the secondary guard and has had several significant injury issues. The other players in the likely guard rotation for the Huskies are all inexperienced or unused to running the offense.

Ashlynn Shade and KK Arnold both played significant minutes last year, but only in a supporting role. The Huskies will need an experienced guard who is used to running the show. With 6.1 ppg last year at USC, that's not really Heckel. There were other players (consider, for instance, Georgia Tech transfer Tonie Morgan) who would have fit better.

2. Future guard recruiting could be impacted

To say that UConn now has a backlog in the backcourt is an understatement. It's one thing for a men's hoops team to do that, because the NBA will inevitably peel off the top level talents and create new vacancies. At this point, in addition to Fudd and Heckel, UConn will stand to return two juniors, two other sophomores, and freshman Keils Fisher.

While managing the some stay/some go nature of the portal is part of the modern era, UConn doesn't tend to run off a ton of players. Going 15 deep could certainly hinder guard recruiting for 2026-27 and perhaps beyond.

1. Chemistry is the biggest issue.

Auriemma himself would probably be among the first to admit that one of the defining issues of his coaching tenure is chemistry. To play at UConn, players who aren't Fudd or Sarah Strong have had to bide their time. For instance, within the 2024 recruiting class, new recruit Heckel was ranked No. 13 overall. But current UConn guards Allie Ziebel (No. 7) and Morgan Cheli (No. 11) are already there.

Ziebel played eight minutes per game and scored 2.8 points per game. Cheli played 13 minutes per game and scored 2.5 points per game. Now both of those guards, who were higher ranked recruits than Heckel and chosen UConn from the start and spent their year of apprenticeship, will see their minutes and roles cut to accomodate a transfer recruit.

If anybody can make it work, UConn can. But the Huskies biggest challenge of the season may well prove to not be the challenge on the court, but instead to be the challenge of controlling their own locker room. Chemistry could make or break the Huskies and more talent won't necessarily help.

What do you think about the UConn's squad for next season? Share your take below in our comments section!

