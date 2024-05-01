3 reasons why Paige Bueckers could be the next face of college basketball in 2024 

With Caitlin Clark moving on into the WNBA, can Paige Bueckers assume the Queen's throne in terms of college basketball glory? There are other candidates of course.

USC's Juju Watkins had a more electric scoring season than Clark as a freshman. LSU's Flau'jae Johnson has the big name and swagger. But Paige Bueckers is the most likely next face of women's college basketball. Here's a closer look at why:

3 reasons Paige Bueckers could be the next face of college basketball

UConn's Paige Bueckers could be the national face of women's college basketball in 2024-25.

#1. Her comeback story

If there's anything that endears a great player to her fans, it's a narrative. Caitlin Clark had an epic quest about shattering scoring records. Angel Reese was trying to be the attitude-heavy champ who backed it all up. South Carolina's team had the whole perfection thing. Paige Bueckers certainly doesn't lack for a narrative.

As a freshman in 2020-21, Bueckers won the Naismith Award as National Player of the Year. She scored 20.0 points per game, shot 46% from 3-point range and dished out 5.8 assists per game.

Bueckers then played a total of 17 games over the next two seasons combined due to a slate of injuries. An ankle injury sidelined her at the start of her sophomore year and she sustained a torn meniscus. She then tore her ACL in a pick-up game and missed the entire 2022-23 season.

Bueckers rebounded in 2023-24 with her best season yet. She scored 21.9 ppg and upped her overall shooting percentage and rebounding numbers from her freshman year. She's battled an absolute laundry list of injuries and yet has emerged as arguably the best player in the nation.

#2. The dynasty programs are due

In the early years of women's college basketball, the dynasty programs ruled the sport. Consider Geno Auriemma's run at UConn. Since winning the school's first national title in 1995, the Huskies added five titles in the 2000s and five more in the 2010s. But since 2016, nothing. The last six UConn Final Four trips have come up empty.

While the sport hasn't exactly gone to the nobodies, only South Carolina's 2022 and 2024 titles are a taste of multi-title success. The game has spread out, and UConn, once the power, has become the almost-power.

But the Huskies, frankly, are due. Auriemma hasn't gone this long without a title since his first title. Bueckers could be the player to put him back into the winner's circle.

#3. Winning one for the coach

Speaking of Auriemma, arguably the most legendary coach in women's college basketball, has the chance to make Bueckers' story even more epic. Auriemma will turn 71 years old during the 2024 NCAA Tournament. For years, rumors of his possible retirement have rippled through women's hoops. Increasingly, Auriemma acknowledged that the time to go could be soon.

If Auriemma decided he wanted to go out with one of his most legendary players in Bueckers? Her last game could be his last game – and it would mark the end of an era in women's college basketball.

This is entirely speculative for now, but in the same way that John Wooden's 1975 NCAA title team will always be legendary, the 2025 Huskies could be too. A year after Caitlin Clark's run at history, the next NCAA Tournament could end with Geno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers and UConn firing for one more round of championship glory.

Do you think Geno Auriemma could be on the verge of retirement? Could Paige Bueckers lead her team to national championship glory next season?