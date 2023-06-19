3-star guard Joey Hart commits to John Calipari and Kentucky: Why did the Indiana All-Star choose the Wildcats over the Hoosiers?

John Calipari and Kentucky basketball continue to dominate the recruiting trail as they added another piece, Joey Hart, to their already loaded 2023 class on Saturday (June 17). Hart, a 3-star guard from Indiana, announced his decision to join the Wildcats on Twitter.

Hart is the seventh member of Calipari’s 2023 class, which features four 5-star prospects, a 4-star and another 3-star. The class is ranked No. 1 in the country by On3 Consensus.

Hart’s commitment to Kentucky comes after he decommitted from Central Florida in May. He had signed with the Knights in August of 2022, but he asked for his release when he saw an opportunity to play for the Wildcats. Kentucky had missed out on some targets in the transfer market and was looking to add more talent to its backcourt.

Hart visited Lexington last week and was sold on the program. He said he felt a connection with Calipari and his future teammates, and he loved the atmosphere and the facilities. He also said he wanted to play at the highest level and learn from Calipari, who has a history of producing NBA-ready guards.

Hart is a versatile guard who can play both on and off the ball. He has good size at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, and he can shoot the ball well from the perimeter. He averaged nearly than 23 points per game and shot 47% from the field as a senior at Linton-Stockton High School in Linton, Ind.

Why did the Indiana All-Star Joey Hart choose the Wildcats over the Hoosiers?

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats

Joey Hart said that he picked Kentucky because he wanted to play for coach John Calipari, who has a history of developing elite guards and sending them to the NBA. He also said he was impressed by the loyal fan base and the winning culture at Kentucky. He said he can’t wait to join his future teammates and chase a title.

“I’m excited to get started at Kentucky,” Joey Hart said in the UK news release. “I chose UK because of Coach Calipari, the supportive fan base and Kentucky’s ability to develop players. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to compete and play in the NCAA Tournament.”

Coach Calipari was seen praising Hart in the news release announcing his commitment.

“Joey can really shoot the basketball but also brings a tremendous all-around game to this class,” said Cailpari. “His best days of basketball are ahead of him and I look forward to watching him develop alongside the rest of the class.”

