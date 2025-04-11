3 times college teammates got drafted to the same WNBA team ft. Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton

The WNBA Draft offers a fairly limited number of spots to college players. With only around three dozen overall picks and many entrants from international competition, even excellent college players go undrafted.

That said, some college programs are so strong that the unthinkable happens-- a WNBA team ends up picking multiple players from one college team. In fact, it last happened just two years ago. But here's a rundown on three single-school double dips from WNBA Draft history.

Three times WNBA teams drafted multiple players in a draft from a single school

Former Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith was part of a college double-up when Indiana picked her and Baylor teammate Queen Egbo in 2022. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1.2023 South Carolina

The Indiana Fever got South Carolina fever in this WNBA Draft. Not hard to understand with five Gamecocks going in the 36 pick draft. It was Indiana who chose the first and last South Carolina players in the draft.

Top pick in the draft was South Carolina star Aliyah Boston. Indiana apparently liked that pick so much that they led off the third and final round of the draft by taking Boston's South Carolina teammate, Victaria Saxton.

Boston has averaged 14.2 points per game in her two seasons with Indiana, making the All-Star game in 2024. There's every reason to think she lives up to that top pick hype in the long term.

Saxton played in just 24 games over two seasons with the Fever, averaging 1.1 points per game before she was cut.

2. 2022 Baylor

Just a year before, Indiana had likewise taken a two-for-one from Baylor. Bears standout NaLyssa Smith was Indiana's pick at the No. 2 overall slot in the 2022 draft. This time, Indiana used a second first-round pick on its Baylor double, drafting Queen Egbo at the 10th pick overall.

Smith has been a bit up and down in the WNBA. In her second year with Indiana, 2023, she averaged 15.5 points per game. That slid to 10.6 points per game in 2024. Smith was traded in the offseason to Dallas as part of a mega-deal.

Egbo has been well traveled. After a season and a half in Indiana, she was traded to Washington. She has since played for Connecticut, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Her career average is 5.5 points per game.

3. 2021 Texas A&M

So yes, in three straight seasons, a team picked college teammates in the WNBA Draft. Back in 2021, it was the Seattle Storm who were in that mood. With the 11th and next-to-last pick of the first round, Seattle chose Texas A&M's Aaliyah Wilson. In the same slot in the second round, Seattle then went back to the A&M well to pick N'dea Jones from the Aggies.

Despite the high draft position, Wilson didn't stick with Seattle. She was traded to Indiana before her rookie season and then played just 14 games, scoring 1.1 points per game.

Unfortunately, that was better than Jones, who was cut before ever playing a game in the WNBA.

Do you think we'll see any college teammates picked by a team in the WNBA Draft on Monday? Share your possibilities below in our comments section!

