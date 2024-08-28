3 toughest games for Tennessee Lady Vols in 2024-25 college basketball season 

The Tennessee Vols look set to face a challenging season in Kim Caldwell’s first year as coach. They are set to host four of ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 teams at Food City Center and will travel to face three teams from the same rankings.

The program advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament last year and also earned an NCAA bid. However, it failed to maintain a winning trajectory. They subsequently lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC tourney and to NC State in the second round of the NCAA championship.

With that, as the program transitions to a new journey, here's a closer look at Tenessee's three potentially biggest challenges in the 2024-25 season.

Toughest games for Tennessee Lady Vols in 2024-25 season

#1. Tennesse vs UConn Huskies - Feb. 6

What better way to garner Division I experience than by facing the program with the highest winning percentage? Adding to that is the Huskies’ rivalry with Tennessee.

Even though the feud between both schools has dimmed since Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt’s death, fans in the Knoxville arena will demand both teams bring their A-game. The Lady Vols and UConn make up for nearly 20 NCAA titles and were staple March Madness opponents at a time.

#2. Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee - Nov. 12

Rather than a rivalry, this one stems from regularity. The Lady Vols and MTSU have met 23 times in the past, with UT winning 22 of those games. Their only loss came last season, during Kellie Harper’s last year of leadership.

MTSU will take the court with more confidence than ever after pulling a shocking 73-62 win. Moreover, given that it will be the Lady Vols' fourth game this year, it could significantly help Kim Caldwell define the trajectory of the program.

#3. Tennessee vs South Carolina - Jan. 27

Kim Caldwell is one of the top 10 winning women's basketball coaches when considering all college levels, while the Gamecocks' Dawn Staley is one of the best Division I coaches, who brings a flawless 2023-24 championship season.

The Lady Vols will likely have their work cut out for them against South Carolina, as the Gamecocks pride themselves in maintaining harmony throughout their lineup. Even though the program will operate without a star player or star duo, it possesses one of the best defenses in the nation and has bench players with the potential to turn the game around.

How do you think the Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

