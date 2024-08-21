3 underdogs who committed to Dawn Staley's South Carolina in 2024 ft. Maryam Dauda 

Coach Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks will enter the 2024-25 season behind a flawless championship journey. They emerged victorious in the most-watched NCAA Finals game ever and are aiming short of nothing but the same intensity.

A major part of South Carolina’s success was that almost every player on the roster played a significant role and had promising minutes on the court. With that, as several new faces enter Dawn Staley’s crew, here's a closer look at the potential underdogs who can mount a promising 2024-25 stint.

3 underdog commitments at Dawn Staley's South Carolina in 2024

#3. Adhel Tac

Adhel Tac adds size, versatility and length to the Gamecocks, immediately being compared to Aliyah Boston near the basket. While she has a high ceiling, Tac’s inclusion in this list comes due to her recent battles with a knee injury, which separated her from her last high school season.

This raises a lot of questions about her availability and full indulgence on the court. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-5 wing has utilized her spare time to learn the ways of the Gamecocks, which will help her to impose her will and run plays since day one.

#2. Maddy McDaniel

Maddy McDaniel is a top three point guard in her class and is ranked the best player in the Washington, D.C. region. She has a high IQ for scoring and can get shots up from seemingly anywhere on the floor. She is also adept at distributing the ball and is a team-oriented player. However, Dawn Staley is well equipped at backcourt, which makes McDaniel’s freshman year a layered journey.

The rookie will have to earn her minute at South Carolina through the majority of the season and be on top of her game, albeit while being receptive to what the program aims for her.

#1. Maryam Dauda

Maryam Dauda had a limited role at Arkansas but won over Dawn Staley when she posted her season-high 19 points against her Gamecocks last season. Dauda has an arsenal from the distance, can maintain balance during tough contests and has impeccable footwork to complement that.

On the other end of the floor, the 6-foot-4 transfer can time her blocks. However, coming from a low defense squad to a roster that boasts its physicality and defensive acumen, Dauda could have to go through a huge learning curve before making a consistent impact for South Carolina.

