3 WNBA 2025 All-Stars who played for Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies ft. Paige Bueckers

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has built a legacy of producing top-tier talent, many of whom have gone on to become WNBA All-Stars. The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, will once again feature former UConn stars who played under legendary coach Geno Auriemma.This year's lineup includes 2025 WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, along with seasoned All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, all of whom proudly wore the Huskies uniform. The trio will start for Team Collier, captained by Collier herself, as they go head-to-head with Team Clark, which is led by Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark. Paige BueckersPaige Bueckers played for the UConn Huskies from 2020 to 2025, capping off her college career by leading the team to a national championship in her final season. The 6-foot guard made an impact from the moment she arrived on campus. As a freshman, she was spectacular, averaging 20 points, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. She also dished out 168 assists that season, setting a new program record.By the time Bueckers wrapped up her college career last season, she had etched her name into UConn's record books. She left with the highest scoring average in program history at 19.9 points per game and ranked third all-time in total points with 2,439. She also holds the record for the most career points by a UConn player in NCAA tournament play.Selected by the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Bueckers is barely two months in the league and she's already earned an All-Star spot. She is just the eighth rookie in league history to do so. She has also made history by becoming the fastest player ever to reach 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists.Napheesa CollierNapheesa Collier played for UConn from 2015 to 2019 and was part of the Huskies' 2016 NCAA championship team. Her college career was stacked with accolades; two-time AAC Player of the Year, AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors and the Katrina McClain Award as the nation's top power forward, among others.By the time she left UConn, Collier ranked 3rd all-time in scoring, 4th in rebounds, and 7th in blocks. She also holds the record for most rebounds in a single season (411) and her 792 points in the 2018/19 season rank as the second-highest single-season total ever by a UConn player.Collier was selected with the 6th pick in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx. Like Paige Bueckers, she made the All-Star team as a rookie. With her selection this year, she is now a five-time WNBA All-Star.Breanna StewartBreanna Stewart is one of the most accomplished women in basketball history. She played at UConn from 2012 to 2016, where she had one of the most decorated college careers in history. She led the team to four consecutive NCAA championships from 2013 to 2016 and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in all four tournaments, a feat no other player in NCAA history has matched.During her four seasons at UConn, the Huskies were unstoppable. They went an incredible 151–5 during her time there. By the time she left, she was ranked second on UConn's all-time scoring list with 2,676 points, fourth in rebounds with 1,179, and holds the program record for blocks with 414. Stewart was also one of just six Huskies ever to record at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.Stewart was also selected as the first pick in the 2016 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm. Unlike Bueckers, she is not new to the WNBA All-Star team as she's been named to the team seven times. She is also a 3× WNBA champion and 2× WNBA MVP.