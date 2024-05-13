4 men's college basketball teams most likely to challenge UConn for 2025 NCAA title ft. Kansas

The hunt for the 2025 NCAA title began last month, when UConn won its second consecutive NCAA Tournament title. The rest of college basketball didn't set aside time to honor that victory. The plan is beating the Huskies on the trail to be next. Unlike last season, UConn has some major losses and will have to rebuild substantially. Here are four teams with the best shot to claim the 2025 NCAA title.

With the return of scoring master RJ Davis, North Carolina could dethrone UConn and claim the 2025 NCAA title.

1.Kansas Jayhawks

Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks faded late in the 2023-24 season. Self has taken plenty of measures to make sure he has enough talent to combat that effect in the coming season. Along with All-American center Hunter Dickinson (17.9 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game) and forward K.J. Adams (12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) returning, he's adding plenty to that nucleus.

The transfer portal has allowed Kansas to add outstanding guard AJ Storr from Wisconsin (16.8 ppg) and South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo (18.6 ppg). Alabama's Rylen Griffin will be another outstanding forward and returnee Dajuan Harris (8.5 ppg) can help. Five-star frosh Flory Bidunga will add inside depth.

Kansas has it all. An outstanding group of returnees, plenty of veteran tranfers and even some good freshmen. Watch out for the Jayhawks.

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

UNC had a disappointing season themselves, as a No. 1 seed in March Madness gave way to a Sweet 16 loss. But Hubert Davis has most of the ingredients needed for a run at the 2025 title. If UNC can add one more big man, they could be as tough as anybody.

The Tar Heels got a massive and unexpected boost when super senior RJ Davis decided to return for a fifth season. Davis scored 21.2 ppg last year and has amassed 2,088 career points. In this day and age, getting back a player with that college resume is an impossibility. But back he is.

Add in point guard Elliot Cadeu (7.3 ppg, 4.1 assists per game) and guard Seth Trimble (5.2 ppg). Carolina will add standout freshman Ian Jackson to the mix as well. Count in superb transfer Cade Tyson, a perimeter marksman who averaged 16.2 ppg at Belmont.

UNC still needs a true center. If they can find a good one in the portal or a late reclass, watch out. Carolina's mix of guards is as good as any in the nation.

3. Houston Cougars

Houston and Kelvin Sampson were another No. 1 seed that suffered a Sweet 16 loss. The Cougars do lose standout guard Jamal Shead. But Houston will return the other four starters from its team. Included in that group are leading scorer LJ Cryer (15.5 ppg) and fellow guard Emmanuel Sharp (12.6 ppg). Forwards J'wan Roberts (9.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and Ja'vier Francis (6.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg) are also back.

Sampson added Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan to replace Shead. Uzan, who averaged 9.0 ppg, won't quite make up for Shead's loss, but he's a better than serviceable replacement. A pair of four-star freshmen will supplement the roster. Sampson's defense will keep any team in games, and the returning firepower makes them dangerous for the 2025 NCAA title.

4. Baylor Bears

Scott Drew turned down the Kentucky coaching job, and with a team like he'll have next year, it's not hard to see why. Starter Jayden Nunn (10.5 ppg) and reserve Langston Love (11.0 ppg) are both back. Add in Miami transfer Norchad Omier (17.0 ppg) and Duke standout Jeremy Roach (14.0 ppg).

Then Baylor locked down star recruit VJ Edgecombe, who might be the best freshman in the nation. Last season, Baylor struggled with depth inside, but the addition of Omier should go a long way toward fixing that situation.

So far, Drew's only NCAA title at Baylor was in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, played in mostly empty arenas with odd ambience. But he's got the personnel to make an excellent run at the 2025 NCAA title.

