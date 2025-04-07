4 times Chloe Kitts & Collin Murray-Boyles gave a sneak peek of their fun relationship on TikTok

Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles are the Gamecocks power couple, with each leading their team to success. Kitts is a junior for Dawn Staley's South Carolina who lost the NCAA Tournament final against UConn on Sunday. Murray-Boyle, meanwhile, wrapped his sophomore season playing for Lamont Paris with Second-Team All-SEC honors last month.

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2024 after months of speculation. Since then, Kitts and Murray-Boyles have shared some sweet moments with fans on social media, including dances and OOTD videos on TikTok. Here are some of the sweetest ones.

Four times Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles gave a sneak peek relationship on TikTok

#1 On one knee

In October, Chloe Kitts posted a video of the two in a parking lot where Collin Murray-Boyles went down on one knee as if he were proposing. The forward looked like he was holding a ring box when, in fact, it was a phone, and he began clicking pictures of Kitts.

Fans in the comments admitted to almost thinking that it was a proposal and remarked at the cute moment.

#2 OOTD anyone?

Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles spent their Christmas in New York and posted a video showing off their outfits from each day. The trip to the Big Apple was to celebrate their one-year anniversary together, and the couple posted multiple photos taking a walk in Times Square.

"Christmas in ny🤍," Kitts captioned the video.

#3 Dessert love

Last month, Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles joined in the popular trend of showing their love for a dessert. The video uses an audio clip from the American game show, "The Floor" where two contestants need to name the dessert that appears on the screen.

Using this audio, people share how much they love a specific food with an action ranging from muted to exaggerated. In the video, Kitts and her boyfriend opted to fake-scream based on how much they liked the food.

#4 Sharing the love

In June, Chloe Kitts posted a video where Collin Murray-Boyles was on his bed playing video games while the forward mouthed the lyrics from rapper Sexyy Red's 'Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault).'

The lines were:

"It ain't my fault that I fuck better that yo' b*tch (it ain't my fault)/I'm so f*ckin' sexy, you can't even fake it (you can't!)."

Colling Murray-Boyles is eligible for the 2025 NBA draft but is yet to share his decision. Kitts will have to wait one more season before she's eligible for the WNBA draft.

