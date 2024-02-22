Cameron Brink and her boyfriend Ben Felta are what you might consider as the quintessential iconic American couple.

Both attend Stanford in California, one of the premier academic institutions in the United States known for its preppy style and overachieving students. It's sort of the "Ivy League school" of the West Coast.

Moreover, both are highly succesful NCAA Div I student-athletes, with Brink being one of the top women's college basketball players in the nation and Ben Felter representing the Cardinal in their rowing team. In almost every respect, they represent the American Dream.

Four times Stanford star Cameron Brink and BF Ben Felter set couple goals among college hoops fans

#4 Visiting the California coast

Did we already say that Cameron Brink and Ben Felter represent the ideal of an All-American couple? Well, they do.

Apart from being student-athlete at one of the most prestigious schools in the country, they own a golden retreiver. Is there anything more American than a golden retreiver?

In an stylish video in what seems to be Golden Gate Park, the couple can be seen strolling with a beautiful dog, that according to some comments, its named "Sarge".

#3 Celebrating one year of relationship

On May 10, 2022, the couple celebrated their first year together. Felter kept the celebrations simple but stylish.

He posted two pictures to his account, one hugging Cameron Brink in the sidelines after a game with the Stanford Cardinal and a closeup of them sitting together.

#2 On campus in Stanford

During their first year of relationship, the couple posted a picture of them sporting beach like outfits during a day party in Stanford, California. Being highly competitive athletes, they have no fears of sporting their fit bodies through campus while setting goals for everyone else.

#1 Celebrating with the Golden State Warriors

It's well known that the family of Cameron Brink is close friends with the family of Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry.

The year 2022 brought the most iconic moment for the couple, as they celebrated alongside Curry and the other Warriors their championship that year. Does it get more iconic than that?