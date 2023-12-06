5 best athletes' SI Swimsuit snaps of all time ft. Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese

The SI Swimsuit Issue is a highly anticipated publication among fashion and sports enthusiasts in the United States. The issue has featured fashion models and sports athletes taking stunning snapshots in bikinis. It is recognized as an annual celebration of female beauty.

First published in 1964, the annual issue is credited with legitimizing the 1946-invented bikini as a mainstream piece of apparel. It has offered female athletes the avenue to break away from the intensity and pressure of sports by flaunting their glamorous bodies over the years.

Here's a look at the five best snaps of the swimsuit issue featuring athletes.

Five best athletes' SI Swimsuit snaps

#5, Megan Rapinoe, 2019

Megan Rapinoe. Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

Soccer athletes do not often get the opportunity to feature in the SI Swimsuit Issue. However, following her success in the sport, Megan Rapinoe is one of the few to have received the honor.

Rapinoe’s swimsuit snap showcases her sporting excellence as well as her physical elegance. It also communicated her journey as a trailblazer in the world of sports and social advocacy. This prominently showed that she's transcended beyond boundaries in each of those realms.

#4, Simone Biles, 2019

Simone Biles. Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

Without a doubt, Simone Biles' SI Swimsuit snap has to rank among one of the best involving athletes. Her exploits in the sport, especially in the Olympics, are applaudable.

Biles adequately brought her athletic prowess into the photo shoot, taking the concept of swimsuit snap on Sports Illustrated to a new level. In artistic ways, the Olympic gold medalist’s swimsuit snapshot portrays her astonishing athleticism and zeal to push beyond the limits.

#3, Serena Williams, 2017

Serena Williams. Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

It's hard to argue that this is one of the distinguished and most deserving features of athletes on SI Swimsuit. The tennis superstar took center stage with one of the best snaps ever.

Serena Williams’ achievements in the world of tennis cannot be overstated. She’s built a career to be envied for many generations to come with an unparalleled dominance. With the distinction in her snaps, there was a perfect harmony between athletic prowess and physical elegance

#2, Angel Reese, 2023

Angel Reese. Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

Following her exploits in leading LSU to its first national title in women’s college basketball, Angel Reese has become a household name in the world of college sports.

There’s little surprise the forward got the honor of becoming one of the first college athletes to be featured in the SI Swimsuit in a year she has pushed beyond the limits. "Bayou Barbie" perfectly combines natural elegance and athletic strength in her swimsuit snaps.

#1, Olivia Dunne, 2023

Olivia Dunne. Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

Not many names are well known in the realm of college athletics like that of Olivia Dunne. The LSU sensation has become an influential figure in the landscape in the past years.

In the NIL era, Dunne has become one of the most marketable student-athletes in the realm, boosting loads of endorsement deals. Becoming one of the first college athletes to feature in SI Swimsuit further showcased the prowess of her personal brand and she exhibited with a brilliant and composed snapshot.

