5 best college basketball prop bets for today, Mar. 5 : RJ Davis, Braden Smith and more

The last Tuesday of college basketball's regular season brings plenty of intriguing matchups and interesting prop bets.

Two games that are certainly on the radar are Purdue against Illinois and North Carolina's game with Notre Dame. We will zero in on player action and focus on some of the prop bets that have had people talking.

Here's a daily look at five of the biggest prop bets going tonight.

Five best college basketball prop bets for Mar. 5

#5 Tyson Degenhart, under 19.5 points (-110)

Boise State's Tyson Degenhart has a high scoring mark to reach in tonight's game against Nevada.

Degenhart is a solid player at Boise State (17.0 ppg), but he's playing a Nevada team that has been sticky defensively, allowing just 66.6 points per game.

Degenhart had 20 in Boise's first game with Nevada, but the guess is that he comes up shy of that in the second meeting.

#4 Armando Bacot, points and rebounds under 23.5 (-115)

Bacot, who has had a solid season, would come under this total in each of Carolina's last three games.

His scoring has struggled, with just 28 total points in those games. If Notre Dame, which has been decent defensively, can keep him to single figures, Bacot would need a ton of rebounds to exceed the under pick. The expectation is that he won't get enough of them.

#3 Marcus Domask, under 17.5 points (-110)

Domask, a Southern Illinois transfer, comes in averaging 16.0 ppg. He has been hot in his last two games, but Purdue isn't exactly a typical opponent.

Domask is a solid player but tends to run a bit hot and cold. The projection is that Purdue could force him under 18 points.

#2 Braden Smith, over 5.5 assists (+105)

Smith has led the Purdue offense all year and averages 7.1 assists per game. He topped 5.5 in three of Purdue's last five games and has six assists in their earlier game with Illinois.

As the Boilermakers work into March Madness form, keep an eye on Smith running the show. He seems like a good pick for assists here.

#1 RJ Davis, over 2.5 3-pointers (-125)

Davis remains one of the most streaky scorers in college basketball. Maybe that streakiness is the issue because Davis averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

He has made three or more in five of UNC's last seven games. Against, Notre Dame, expect Davis to show up early and often from long range.

Poll : Will RJ Davis make 3 or more 3-point shots against Notre Dame? Yes No 0 votes