5 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 2: Dalton Knecht, Armando Bacot and more

There's plenty of college basketball action today, with some nice looking prop bets on the board.

Here are a few thoughts on some of the best college basketball action for today.

Five best college basketball prop bets for Mar. 2

Duke's Mark Mitchell could have a big day on the glass against Virginia.

#5 Mark Mitchell, Duke, over 5.5 rebounds (-125)

The Blue Devils play Virginia tonight. With all the controversy about Kyle Filipowski getting dinged up in a postgame court-storming incident, Mitchell is overlooked.

If Filipowski is indeed still feeling the effects of that incident, Mitchell could easily pick up his slack on the backboard. He has already topped six rebounds in three of his last five games.

#4 Sean Pedulla, Va. Tech, over 3.5 assists (-140)

Virginia Tech play Wake Forest tonight in a big game. Pedulla seems like a great value.

The junior guard is a star for the Hokies. He averages 4.4 assists per game and 4.5 in conference play. Pedulla has reached four assists in four of his last five games, so this looks like a good play.

#3 Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee, over 6.5 assists (-115)

Alabama and Tennessee will be a big matchup, and Tennessee's offense runs through Ziegler.

The UT guard averages 7.1 assists per game in SEC play and has 23 assists in his last two games. Alabama will be a tough matchup, but Kentucky diced them a week ago, so there's no reason why Ziegler won't have a big game.

#2. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, over 22.5 points (-130)

Knecht averages 25.3 points per game in SEC play. In his last two games, he has 24 and 39 points.

UT has a big battle against Alabama. The Tide is a potent team, but it's also a team that's last in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 82.1 ppg. Opponents shoot 24.7 free throws per game against the Tide in conference play, so Knecht might do much of his work from the foul line.

#1 Armando Bacot, North Carolina, under 14.5 points (-105)

There's plenty of reasons for Bacot to not have a massive scoring game against NC State tonight.

RJ Davis has caught fire again, for one. Bacot has been under 14.5 points in four of his last five games, including scoring just five and ten points in the last two. He also had just nine points earlier against NC State.

Count on Davis to do the heavy lifting today, and Bacot to play a supporting role.

Any good college basketball bets we missed? Let us hear about your favorite college basketball Saturday plays below in the comment section.