5 best photos of MiLaysia Fulwiley and GF Ja'Meesia Ford that gave college hoops fans diehard couple goals

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Ja'Maeesia Ford are regarded as a power couple in South Carolina athletics program. While Fulwiley is making waves at the Gamecocks women's basketball program, Ford is a powerhouse in athletics.

Ad

The couple began dating in 2023 and have been inseparable since. They have also shared glimpses of their relationships on social media, with their photos melting the hearts of loyal fans.

Here are the top five photos that served as couple goals for the Gamecocks athletes' fans.

MiLaysia Fulwiley shares "Freshman of the Year couple" photos with girlfriend

Ad

Trending

Both Fulwiley and Ford won the Freshman of the Year during the 2023-24 season. Fulwiley helped South Carolina win the SEC tournament and the NCAA Tournament in 2024. She was also named SEC All-Freshman Team and SEC tournament MVP. Ford, on the other hand, became the NCAA 200 meters indoor champion.

The couple's performances throughout the season earned them the prestigious freshman awards in South Carolina, as announced by the Women's Hoops Network on X. Fans did not just congratulate the Gamecocks stars, they also showed admiration on the photo shared alongside the announcement.

Ad

The Gamecocks basketball star looked cool in a black suit and red tie while her girlfriend stunned in a feathered black gown. Fans could not help sharing how cute they looked together.

MiLaysia Fulwiley shares photo with Ja'Meesia Ford after South Carolina defeat LSU

Ad

Fulwiley made a sweet post where she shared a series of snaps with Ford following the Gamecocks game against the LSU Tigers on Jan. 24. South Carolina had handed LSU their first loss of the season with a final score of 66-56. To celebrate the win, Fulwiley shared those photos, which showed her on the court with Ford, who sported a customized black jacket that had Fulwiley's name and jersey number on the back.

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley's "tuff crowd" photo with Ja'Meesia Ford

Ad

Couple goals also involve posing together in matching outfits and Fulwiley and her girlfriend did not disappoint. The Gamecocks guard shared snaps of herself and Ford posing in streetwear brand, Tuff Crowd t-shirts and matching joggers. They also completed their look with matching white sneakers.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's "feeling cocky" snap with Ja'Meesia Ford

Ad

This was Fulwiley's first post with Ford on Instagram. The photos featured the couple posing playfully together inside an empty Colonial Life Arena on April 18, 2024. Fans adored the photos, with many already calling them a championship couple.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's BTS photo with Ja'Meesia Ford

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley shared behind-the-scenes photos of 2024 on Instagram. The photos began with her posing with Ja'Meesia Ford at a game, which got fans excited.

Both Fulwiley and Ford are not generally known for many public displays of affection. But when they do, fans are ready to shower them with love.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here