10 Big Ten College basketball players to watch out for in 2024 March Madness ft. Zach Edey

March Madness Selection Sunday begins on March 17 as the tournament kicks off on March 21-22. Although the field isn't set yet, there is a strong idea of which schools will be in the tournament. With that, let's take a look at 10 Big Ten players to watch out for in March Madness.

10 Big Ten College basketball players for March Madness

#1, Zach Edey, Purdue

Zach Edey is one of the top players in all of college basketball, so he is someone to keep an eye out for in March Madness.

Edey is a 7'4" senior and is averaging 24.1 PPG as he has been one of the best players in the nation.

#2, Terrence Shannon Jr., Ilinois

Terrence Shannon Jr. is in his second season at Illinois and has been the focal point of the offense.

Shannon Jr. is averaging 21.5 PPG, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, as Illinois is currently ranked 12th in the nation.

#3, Braden Smith, Purdue

Braden Smith is the point guard for Purdue

Braden Smith has been named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award which is awarded to the nation's top point guard.

Smith is in his second season at Purdue as he's started all 30 games he's played this season for the Boilermakers. He's averaging 13.1 PPG, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

#4, AJ Storr, Wisconsin

Wisconsin is expected to be in March Madness and has been led by guard AJ Storr.

Storr is averaging 16.1 PPG and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.2% from the field, and 30.4% from three. The guard is in his sophomore season and in his first at Wisconsin.

#5, Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Tyson Walker is averaging 18 PPG

Tyson Walker is a fifth-year senior and in his third season at Michigan State.

Walker is averaging 18 PPG, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists this season as he is the leader of the Spartans offense.

#6, Boo Buie, Northwestern

Boo Buie is averaging

Boo Buie is the leading scorer for Northwestern as the Wildcats should get a spot in March Madness this year. He is averaging 18.9 PPG as he's a fifth-year senior at Northwestern while shooting 43.7% from the field and 42.9% from three.

#7, Marcus Domask, Illinois

Marcus Domask is in his fifth season in college but first at Illinois. With the Fighting Illini, Domask has been a solid offensive weapon as he's averaging 16.2 PPG, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, as he started all 30 games he's played in.

#8, Malik Hall, Michigan State

Malik Hall is averaging 12.9 PPG

Malik Hall has spent his entire five-year college career at Michigan State and he is a player to watch in March Madness.

Hall is averaging 12.9 PPG, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this season with the Spartans.

#9, Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Keisei Tominaga is Nebraska's top scorer

Keisei Tominaga is one of the top players in college basketball, as he hails from Japan. He's currently the leading scorer for Nebraska as Tominaga is averaging 14 PPG, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 28 games.

#10, Lance Jones, Purdue

Purdue will be one of the favorites to win the entire tournament and Lance Jones is a big reason why.

Jones is averaging 12.4 PPG, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.7% from three.

