5 biggest losers of women's college basketball spring transfer portal window 2024 ft. Colorado

The transfer portal closed on Wednesday and while most teams were able to add players and strengthen their roster, a few teams came out worse. These teams either do not have any new signees or have lost a huge chunk of their roster to the portal.

The new season also brings conference realignments like the dissolution of Pac-12 and the expansion of many others. This is also one of the reasons behind teams losing their players.

5 biggest losers of women's college basketball spring transfer portal window

Oregon State

The Beavers are going through a major rebuild of their roster after losing Raegan Beers, Talia von Oelhoffen, Timea Gardiner, Donovyn Hunter, Lily Hansford, Dominika Paurová, Adlee Blacklock, and Martha Pietsch to the transfer portal.

Most of the team that played for the Elite Eight squad is gone and coach Scott Rueck faces the tough challenge of putting together a team while also preparing for the move from Pac-12 Conference to West Coast Conference. So far, he has only signed Lucia Navarro from Florida State.

Colorado

The Buffaloes' move to the Big 12 will be with an entirely new roster as Aaronette Vonleh along with six freshmen and sophomores have entered the transfer portal while Jaylyn Sherrod and Quay Miller have gone pro. Maddie Nolan has exhausted her eligibility.

Nyamer Diew and Lior Garzon have joined Colorado and it will be interesting to see who else coach J.R. Payne adds to the rebuild.

Arkansas

Taliah Scott, Saylor Poffenbarger, Maryam Dauda, Samara Spencer, and Jersey Wolfenbarger have entered the transfer portal, leaving a huge void in the Razorbacks roster.

Coach Mike Neighbors lost his leading rebounder (Poffenbarger, 11.2 rebounds per game), leading passer (Spencer, 3.5 assists per game), and leading scorer (Scott, 22.1 points per game). He is still trying to replace the lost talent and has only managed to sign Izzy Higginbottom from Arkansas State.

Kentucky

Following the firing of Kyra Elzy, the Wildcats have lost nine players to the portal, including Jordy Griggs, Janae Walker, Zennia Thomas, Nyah Leveretter, Brooklynn Miles, Amiya Jenkins, Eniya Russell, Maddie Scherr, and Ajae Petty.

Kentucky has since hired Virginia Tech's Kenny Brooks, who bought two of his former players with him, Clara Strack and Georgia Amoore. The Wildcats have also added Teonni Key to the roster.

However, Brooks still faces the huge task of rebuilding the roster again and turning the fortunes around of a program that has not played further than Elite Eight since 2013.

Iowa State

Mary Kate King, Shantavia Dawkins, Izzi Zingaro, Isnelle Natabou, Jalynn Bristow, and Nyamer Diew have all entered the transfer portal, leaving behind seven players on the roster.

Senior guard Emily Ryan is returning for her fifth year and the Cyclones have signed Sydney Harris and Mackenzie Hare. While coach Bill Fennelly looks to fill the roster spots, there are great things expected from some of the current players, including the 2023-24 season breakout star, Audi Crooks.

What do you think of these teams and their prospects for the next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

