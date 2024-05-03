5 biggest winners of college basketball Spring transfer portal window 2024 ft. Kansas 

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, many teams took to the Spring transfer portal to acquire new players. This was either in a bid to add a couple of players ahead of next season or institute a total rebuild.

While the portal has been largely advantageous to some programs this offseason, it's been deeply detrimental to others as well.

Here's a closer look at the top five winners of the college basketball Spring transfer portal this offseason.

5 biggest winners of 2024 college basketball Spring transfer portal

#1. Kansas

Kansas has been the biggest winner of the college basketball Spring transfer portal this offseason season. The program has so far acquired a total of four players from the portal.

The Jayhawks bolstered its backcourt with four experienced guards. This includes former Wisconsin standout AJ Storr, who is regarded as the No. 4 transfer prospect of the cycle, according to 247Sports. This is a huge leverage for the team ahead of next season.

#2. Kentucky

Despite the exit of long-term head coach John Calipari after 15 years, Kentucky has been able to do well in the Spring transfer portal this offseason. New head coach Mark Pope has ensured that.

The Wildcats have already secured seven incoming transfers as they assemble their roster for the post-Calipari era. Among them, former McDonald's All-American Brandon Garrison stands out as a key addition for Kentucky and he is expected to be crucial to the team.

#3. Indiana

Indiana has been one of the programs that has caught the most attention with their Spring transfer portal exploit this offseason. The Hoosiers have recorded four commits so far.

Most notable among the acquisitions is former Arizona big man Oumar Ballo. The center is ranked the No. 2 prospect on the transfer portal by 247Sports. The addition of three other guards has fortified Mike Woodson’s team's roster ahead of next season.

#4. Arkansas

Arkansas welcomed John Calipari as the new head coach this offseason from Kentucky. That was immediately a big boost on what the program could achieve on the spring transfer portal.

The Razorbacks have been able to bring in three players from the portal as they anticipate something new with the arrival of Calipari. These include former Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis, who is ranked the No. 3 prospect on the portal by 247Sports.

#5. West Virginia

West Virginia has done pretty well in the Spring transfer portal this offseason under new head coach Darian DeVries. The Mountaineers have acquired six players from the portal so far.

Most notable among the program's portal acquisitions is Javon Small. The former Oklahoma State player is widely regarded as the best point guard on the portal this offseason. Coupled with the other five additions, the Mountaineers are in a good place ahead of DeVries’ first season.