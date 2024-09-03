5 biggest women college basketball stars in SEC to look out for in 2024 season ft. Aneesah Morrow

Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson headlined as the best women's basketball players in the SEC conference last year. However, their transition to the WNBA this offseason marked a hierarchy shift in the conference.

Moreover, portal moves like Hailey Van Lith’s transfer to TCU Horned Frogs leave more space for new faces to emerge. On that note, let’s look at the biggest college basketball stars the SEC conference will showcase in the 2024-25 season.

Biggest women's basketball stars in SEC in the 2024 season

#5 Taliah Scott, Arkansas Razorbacks

Even though she needs to increase her perimeter shooting, Taliah Scott is a scoring threat. Nevertheless, despite shooting less than 30% from 3, she averaged 22.1 points on 40.7% shooting in her freshman season.

Being a five-foot-nine guard, she will also have to work on getting her teammates open deeper into the SEC conference matchup and postseason.

#4 Flau'jae Johnson, LSU

Talks around Reese's exit sparked midway through the last season, easing LSU to the idea of playing without their star, but Hailey Van Lith’s transfer was unprecedented. Nevertheless, if anyone could make the most of the vacant responsibilities, it's Flau'jae Johnson.

Johnson is driven to carve out a multifaceted career and has taken her approach to the hardwood to the next level this offseason. She averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals the previous season on 50.4% shooting. Expect her to raise her 3-point shooting to 40% efficiency this season.

#3 Georgia Amoore, Kentucky Wildcats

Amoore was granted an additional year by the NCAA, which she used to transfer to the Wildcats. She's coming off her best college year with the Virginia Tech Hokies, averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds on 41.2% shooting from the floor.

Georgia Amoore was considered the top player in the 2024 portal and has the upside of topping her previous year’s stat line under Kenny Brooks.

#3 MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina Gamecocks

Fulwiley experienced the road to SEC and NCAA glory in her freshman year, behind South Carolina’s undefeated run.

Moreover, she contributed significantly behind an average of 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Fulwiley shot 43.8% from the field and earned a reputation for not shying away from the big moments.

Dawn Staley’s approach for the coming year could be known as the season begins. Whether she sticks to her masterful rotation or switches to player-oriented gameplay, MiLaysia Fulwiley should have a significant role in either playbook.

#1 Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Morrow entered the Division I space as one of the nation's top scorers and rebounders and has successfully translated her strong points to college basketball. She averaged 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds last season, which is the lowest of her three college years.

The performance decline came in light of her sacrifices to enable Angel Reese. Nevertheless, as LSU basketball heads towards the 2024 season, Aneesah Morrow has all the tools to be their backcourt leader.

