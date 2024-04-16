5 Cameron Brink replacements for Stanford to think about in 2024 after LA Sparks move

Cameron Brink and the Stanford Cardinal are coming off a loss in the Sweet 16 to NC State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Led by Brink, the Cardinal hoped to win their second national championship in four years but fell just short.

Stanford lost Brink to the WNBA, head coach Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement and leading scorer Kiki Iriafen entered the transfer portal. Stanford will look for a suitable replacement for three-time All-American Cameron Brink next season.

Top five Cameron Brink replacements for Stanford in 2024

#1. Timea Gardiner

Oregon State v South Carolina

Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner has entered the transfer portal and should be a top target for the Stanford Cardinal as a replacement for Cameron Brink. Gardiner is a solid low-post player with range.

She doesn't oppose the same type of defensive threat that Brink did. But she shot the ball at an efficient 44.5% from the field last season and 39.5% from beyond the arc. After only two seasons at Oregon State, she has already doubled her rebounding average from her freshman season and is a much-improved scorer.

#2. Liza Karlen

Connecticut vs. Marquette

Marquette senior forward Liza Karlen presents a similar skillset as a potential replacement for Cameron Brink at Stanford. Karlen averaged 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds last season and was an outstanding rim protector, averaging 1.2 blocks.

Karlen shoots just under 50% from the field, showing she can extend her range, shooting 35.7% from three-point range last season. She is a much improved free throw shooter but will need to improve her rebounding if she wants to fill the role of Brink next season.

#3. Raegan Beers

Oregon State v South Carolina

Oregon State forward Raegan Beers is another player Stanford should target as a replacement for Cameron Brink next season. She is a capable scorer, a dominant rebounder and a terrific interior defender.

She ranked 27th in rebounding average last season with 10.3 rpg and averaged a double-double with 17.5 ppg. She is an extremely efficient scorer, shooting 66.4% from the field last season.

Unlike Cameron Brink, Beers doesn't pose much of a threat from the perimeter. But her rebounding ability would be valuable for the Cardinal next season.

#4. Liatu King

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Pittsburgh senior forward Liatu King has hit the transfer portal for her final season of college eligibility. Standing at 6-0, she is much smaller than Brink. But she still rebounds at an extremely high rate for a player her size and is one of the top scorers in the nation.

King averaged a double-double last season with 18.7 ppg and 10.3 rpg. She shoots over 50% from the field and is a force defensively, averaging 1.8 spg and 1.5 bpg. She is extremely athletic, and although she isn't much of a perimeter threat, she can continue to develop her game.

#5. Saylor Poffenbarger

Arkansas v South Carolina

Even though Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger is listed as a guard, her size and rebounding ability make her more than a suitable replacement for Cameron Brink. Poffenbarger measures 6-2 and is a quick athletic guard. that ranked 7th in rebounding last season, averaging 11.2 rpg.

She should improve her scoring to take over Brink's role at Stanford. She has developed into a decent shooter on the perimeter and is a force on defense, averaging 1.4 spg and 1.1 bpg last season.

She should improve if she hopes to serve as Brink's replacement. But she will only be entering her junior season next year and will have plenty of room for improvement.

