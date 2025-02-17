After 23 years leading the Florida State Seminoles, 76-year-old Leonard Hamilton will be stepping away at the end of the 2024-25 season. He will leave Tallahassee as the winningest coach in program history and among the top five in wins in ACC history.

Ad

"I am deeply thankful for the tremendous support of our fans, alumni, and everyone associated with Florida State throughout my time here," Hamilton said in his retirement announcement. "I am proud of the quality of the young men that it was my privilege to lead, for their faith in this program and in their belief in the philosophy that we tried to instill in them over the years. I have been blessed beyond words for the opportunity and the experience we've had here."

Ad

Trending

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat - Source: Imagn

As Hamilton prepares to step away, speculation over who could take the FSU job continues to increase.

Ad

"It's an attractive job because of Leonard Hamilton," said Michael Alford, Florida State's Vice President and Director of Athletics."They know that the program is in a good place. They know that it is supported. They know that we care about this sport here. We want to be successful. But I will go back to any coach that is interested in this position is interested in it because of him and 23 years. They know they are going to inherit something that's in a good spot."

Ad

A number of possible candidates have been mentioned. Here are five that could be promising additions to the Seminoles program.

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn

Luke Loucks

Although Luke Loucks lacks NCAA coaching experience, his ties to Leonard Hamilton make him a promising candidate. He played under Hamilton from 2008-2012, leading his team to NCAA Tournament bids in each of these seasons and a 2012 ACC Tournament title.

Ad

Loucks has built a coaching career in the NBA, starting as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Steve Kerrs' Warriors won NBA titles in both of Loucks' first two seasons on the staff. The Seminoles alum has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings.

The former FSU point guard sat in Alford's box for Saturday's game against Clemson, creating more speculation that he could be the next coach of the Seminoles.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: Pittsburgh at Southern Methodist - Source: Imagn

Andy Enfield

Andy Enfield is another candidate with ties to Leonard Hamilton, who could be a logical choice for the Florida State job. His college coaching career began when Hamilton hired him as an assistant in 2006. After five years at FSU, Enfield got his first head coaching job at Florida Gulf Coast. His 15-seed Eagles made it to the Sweet Sixteen in 2013, giving Enfield national attention.

Ad

The former Seminoles assistant then spent 11 years coaching USC and led the Trojans to an Elite Eight appearance in 2021. This season, Enfield has taken over as the SMU head coach, leading the team to a 19-6 record thus far. His success as a head coach and ties to Hamilton could make Enfield a top contender for the FSU job.

NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Dennis Gates

Like Andy Enfield, Dennis Gates has experience working under Leonard Hamilton, which could make him a promising candidate for the FSU job. Gates, who currently coaches No. 15 Missouri, was a grad assistant for the Seminoles from 2004-05 and returned for a longer stint as an assistant coach from 2011-2019.

Ad

Gates has coached the Tigers since 2022 and has a contract that lasts through the 2028-29 season. The Seminoles would have to buy Gates out of this contract if he were to replace Hamilton, but he could be a good choice to lead Florida State.

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn

Sam Cassell

Sam Cassell could use Leonard Hamilton's retirement as a chance to return to his alma mater. The former point guard played at Florida State from 1991-93, earning two All-ACC Honors. He went on to become a first-round NBA pick and spent 16 years in the league, winning three NBA titles, making an All-Star appearance and was a second-team All-NBA selection in 2004.

Ad

The former NBA player has spent the past 17 years as an assistant coach for various NBA teams, most recently the Celtics. He won a championship while helping coach Boston last season. According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, Cassell is expected to be a serious candidate for the FSU head coach job.

NCAA Basketball: McNeese State at Alabama - Source: Imagn

Will Wade

Will Wade has also been discussed as a possible replacement for Leonard Hamilton. Despite being just 42 years old, he has over a decade of head coaching experience. After serving as an assistant at Harvard and VSU, where he helped lead to a 2011 Final Four appearance, Wade began his head coaching career with Chattanooga in 2013.

Ad

He returned to VCU in 2015 and led the team to NCAA Tournament appearances in both of the seasons he was there. Wade also guided the Rams to a conference title game appearance in 2016.

Wade moved to a Power Five position in 2017, when he became the head coach of LSU. He led the Tigers to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019. Now, the seasoned coach leads McNeese State. The Seminoles job would offer Wade the opportunity to return to a top conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here