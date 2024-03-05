5 celebrities who attended the marquee matchup between Caitlin Clark’s Iowa and Ohio State ft. Travis Scott, Maya Moore, and others

Caitlin Clark mesmerized the nation once more Sunday in what is likely to be her last home regular season game at Carter-Hawkeye Arena. The No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes also had the chance to exact revenge on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, who defeated them in a stunning overtime upset earlier in the season.

Clark's Hawkeyes came out on top this time, 93-83, with Clark scoring a whopping 35 points, with nine assists and six rebounds.

The game was the must-see sporting event in the United States over the weekend, as Clark broke yet another record by becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader. LSU legend Pete Maravich previously held the record.

Several celebrities were in attendance at Carter-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Here are five of them.

5 celebrities who attended the marquee matchup between Caitlin Clark’s Iowa and Ohio State

#5 Nolan Ryan

Possibly the greatest pitcher baseball has ever seen. The Hall of Fame ace and MLB career strikeouts leader was courtside as Caitlin Clark set some records of her own.

Ryan played baseball between the 1960s and early 1990s, earning eight All-Star Game selections, the leadership in strikeouts per season eleven times and the National League ERA standings twice. He won the 1969 World Series with the New York Mets.

#4 Lynette Woodward

Olympic gold medalist Lynette Woodward was at Carter-Hawkeye Arena for the historic matchup on Sunday.

Woodward won her gold medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. She was one of the pioneers of the WNBA, signing with one of the first teams of the league, the Cleveland Rockers, in 1997.

#3 Maya Moore

Four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore attended the game on Sunday. She even surprised Caitlin Clark ahead of the matchup, with the two sharing a brief moment.

Moore was a one-time WNBA MVP, one-time WNBA Finals MVP, six-time WNBA All-Star Game selection and three-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP. She's also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and one-time FIBA World Cup champion.

#2 Jake From State Farm

A departure from the athlete-themed group of people we've been dealing with, Jake From State Farm is also a well-known quantity in sports due to his frequent appearances in TV ads.

His real name is Kevin Miles, and he is the face of the insurance company's marketing efforts. He has been seen more recently this year alongside Kansas City Chiefs players in TV promotions during the NFL season.

#1 Travis Scott

During Sunday's matchup, Latin Grammy Award winner Travis Scott was also at Carter-Hawkeye Arena to witness Caitlin Clark make history. "The Utopia" rapper was interviewed by ESPN about his presence, and he said:

"Caitlin is my friend. Here for her and Gabby Marshall, who is amazing!"

The 32-year-old from Houston, Texas, started his career with The Graduates before turning into a soloist. His music style is between hip-hop and low-fi.