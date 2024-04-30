5 college basketball standouts to watch out for in final hours of Spring transfer portal window ft. Jaxson Robinson

As the transfer portal window nears its close, numerous college basketball stars are drawing attention. Many players are considering options varying from the NBA Draft to transferring to returning to school.

Here are five players whose decisions are still up in the air but are standouts to watch out for as the portal entry deadline comes and goes.

5 college basketball standouts to watch

Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly is a late entry to the portal (and NBA Draft) who bears watching.

1. Jaxson Robinson, BYU

Jaxson Robinson, a 6-foot-7 guard, has announced his entry to the NBA Draft. He has also recently entered the transfer portal. Last season, Robinson scored 14.2 points per game as the sixth man for BYU. This was the guard's third school after previous stints at Texas A&M and Arkansas. However, BYU coach Mark Pope has since moved on to Kentucky.

Accordingly, Robinson is now weighing whether his athleticism will carry him into the NBA. If not, he must decide whether to return to BYU under new coach Kevin Young. Alternatively, he could potentially land at Kentucky with Pope. There are rumors of interest from Kansas as well.

2. D.J. Wagner Jr., Kentucky

On the other hand, Wagner is in the same situation, and his potential transfer has been remarkably quiet. A season ago, Wagner, a five-star recruit, was one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation. However, after an inconsistent season where he finished with 9.9 points per game, Wagner entered the Draft and portal.

If Wagner had lived up to his preseason hype, he would likely be a top prospect in the Draft. Alternatively, he may follow coach John Calipari to Arkansas. He has also been linked to USC, where new coach Eric Musselman is assembling a new roster.

3. Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech

Miles Kelly is another late entry with some decisions to make. The 6-foot-1 guard has scored 1,057 points in his Tech career, averaging 14.4 and 13.9 points respectively over the last two seasons. He is a 35% 3-point shooter and managed 5.5 rebounds per game last season.

Kelly entered the NBA Draft as well as the transfer portal. Given his issues with shot selection (shooting under 37% last year), he seems more like a transfer candidate than an NBA prospect. He could return to Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech, or find a new spot with a guard-light team. Since Kentucky and Duke are overdoing roster overhauls, a new destination could be his best play.

4. Cam'Ron Fletcher, Florida State

Cam'Ron Fletcher recently entered the portal. Injuries have derailed a fairly promising career, as he only played in seventeen games last season, where he averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Fletcher could stay at Florida State or explore opportunities at other schools. His health will be a crucial factor, but if he's able to stay injury-free, Fletcher may make an impact in the upcoming season.

5. George Washington III, Michigan

Washington is a sophomore who saw limited minutes at Michigan a year ago, averaging just 1.2 points per game. His situation epitomizes the chaotic nature of the transfer portal. Washington entered the transfer portal in March after Michigan parted ways with coach Juwan Howard. He subsequently recommitted to the Wolverines under new coach Dusty May.

However, with May actively reshaping the UM roster, Washington has once again entered the transfer portal just before the deadline. This marks the second time in two months that he's potentially on the move.

Which late transfer portal entry will you be watching over the next month? We'd love to hear your thoughts in our comments section below!