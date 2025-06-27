5 college basketball stars who went undrafted in 2025 NBA draft feat. Hunter Dickenson and Caleb Love 

The 2025 NBA draft concluded on Thursday, with 59 players getting selected across the two-day event. However, there were a few college basketball stars who didn't cut the draft.

Here's a closer look at five college basketball prospects who went undrafted.

(Note: All players below have already signed with NBA teams as undrafted free agents)

5 college basketball stars who went undrafted in 2025 NBA draft

Former Arizona star Caleb Love - Source: Getty

#1. Caleb Love

Love was projected as a late second-round pick at this year's NBA draft. He played three seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Arizona in 2023, where he played for two years.

In his final year with the Wildcats, Love averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. However, he failed to land a team at the draft.

Nonetheless, the Portland Trail Blazers signed Love on a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent later on Thursday.

#2. Hunter Dickinson

Dickinson was undrafted despite a strong five-year career at the collegiate level. He played three years at Michigan before committing to Kansas in 2023, where he played for more seasons.

In his final year at Kansas, Dickinson averaged 17.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 2.1 apg. He agreed to an undrafted free agent, two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans after the draft.

#3. Ryan Nembhard

Nembhard was projected as a second-round pick at this year's NBA draft after playing two years each at Creighton and Gonzaga. However, he wasn't among the 59 picks at the two-day event.

Nembhard averaged 10.5 ppg, 9.8 apg and 3.0 rpg in his final collegiate season at Gonzaga. He agreed to a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent later on Thursday.

#4. RJ Luis

Luis had a stellar final collegiate season at St. John's, averaging 18.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 2.0 apg. He was also named the Big East Player of the Year.

Although Luis went undrafted, he will play in the NBA next season since he signed a two-way deal as a UDFA with the Utah Jazz.

#5. Vladislav Goldin

Goldin has been one of the most improved players on the college circuit in the past few seasons. He averaged 16.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 1.1 apg in his final collegiate season at Michigan.

After going undrafted, Golding inked a two-way contract with the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

