5 college basketball teams with best non-conference record since 2020 ft. UConn

Teams like UConn, Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars, Purdue Boilermakers, Arizona State and Kansas Jayhawks have dominated the last four years of NCAA college basketball. The conference standings of the teams helped them face the teams of other conferences confidently and rank high in non-conference game records.

The last two NCAA championships were won by UConn led by Dan Hurley. UConn defeated Purdue Boilermakers in the 2024 NCAA championship and San Diego State in 2023.

In 2022, Bill Self led Kansas to gain a championship victory over North Carolina, and in 2021 Scott Drew's Baylor Bears were victorious over Gonzaga.

Five college basketball teams with best non-conference record since 2020

#5 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears

According to College Basketball Report, Baylor Bears registered 51 wins and eight losses in the non-conference games in the last four years.

The team is led by Scott Drew and competes in the Big 12 conference. In the 2023-24 season, Baylor won 11 games and lost seven games. Its overall record is 24-11.

#4 Arizona State

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Arizona

Arizona posted a 40-6 record in the non-conference games from 2020 to 2024.

The team competes in the Pac-12 conference and is led by Reed-Francois. Arizona State was the 1997 NCAA champions. Last season the team had a 15-5 record in the conference and 27-9 overall.

#3 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermaker

Purdue Boilermakers on 45 games and lost six games in the non-conference games since 2020.

The team competes in the Big Ten conference and is coached by Mike Bobinski. The team has won 26 conference titles in its history. Last year, the team posted a 17-3 record in the conference and 34-5 overall.

#2 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars

The team registered a 54-7 record in the non-conference games since 2020.

The program competes in the Big 12 conference and Kevin Sampson performs its coaching responsibilities. Last season, the team registered a 15-3 record in the conference and 32-5 overall.

#1 UConn Huskies

UConn vs. Purdue

Coach Dan Hurley called UConn the engine of college basketball after the famed coach clinched the second NCAA title in a row. From 2020 to 2024, UConn won 45 games and lost five in the non-conference matches.

The team tops the Big East conference. Last season, the Huskies registered an 11-7 record in the conference and 24-11 overall.