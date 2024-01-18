5 college basketball teams with best winning percentage in March Madness ft. Duke

The 2023-2024 college basketball season is in full swing as conference play is underway.

While several programs appear destined to reach the NCAA Tournament, there's still an opportunity for others to make a run. With March Madness two months away, let's take a look at the five programs with the best winning percentage in the tournament.

Five college basketball teams with best winning percentage in March Madness

#1 Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils are the college basketball team with the best winning percentage in March Madness. They have a .748 winning percentage as a result of their 119-40 record in the tournament.

The Blue Devils have won five national titles, all of which came under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, who led them to a 101-31 record in the tournament. His 101 wins are the most by any coach.

#2 North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have the second-best winning percentage in March Madness.

They are 131-49 in the tournament, which is good for a .728 winning percentage. The Tar Heels have won six national titles, finding success under both Dean Smith and Roy Williams.

#3 UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins' .719 winning percentage in March Madness ranks third all-time. They hold a 115-45 record in the NCAA Tournament.

Furthermore, their 11 national titles are the most in college basketball. John Wooden led them to 10 of those titles in an unprecedented 12-year stretch, which saw them win seven straight between 1967 and 1973.

#4 Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats are the college basketball team with the fourth-best winning percentage in March Madness. They have a .706 winning percentage as a result of their 132-55 record in the tournament.

The Wildcats' 187 tournament games and 132 tournament wins are NCAA records. They have won eight national titles and are the only school to have five different coaches win at least one title.

#5 Florida Gators

If the criteria for this list was 100 or even 70 NCAA Tournament games played, the Kansas Jayhawks would have taken the final spot due to their 116-49 record, which is good for a .703 win percentage.

Instead, the Florida Gators, who are 48-20 in March Madness, narrowly edge them out with a .706 win percentage. They have won two national titles.