5 most followed women's college basketball athletes during March Madness 2025 ft. Paige Bueckers

Apart from being basketball players, student-athletes, like Paige Bueckers, are also part-time influencers, promoting brands and earning money through endorsement deals. Social media following determines how significant of a paycheck these athletes receive.

Athlete popularity is affected by good and bad performances and March Madness is that one time of the year when social media posts blow up and a person's following shoots through the sky. Here are some of the names in women's college basketball with top following during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

5 most followed women's college basketball athletes on Instagram

#1 Paige Bueckers (2.1million)

Paige Bueckers is one of the most well-known names in women's basketball. The guard is playing her final season at UConn and has drawn much attention to the sport and to herself with her exceptional performances.

After leading the Huskies to a championship in 2022, Bueckers is yet to see the same success in March Madness. This year's campaign is off to a great start as UConn defeated No.15 Arkansas State 103-34 in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies will face South Dakota State on Monday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

#2 Flau'jae Johnson (2 million)

Flau'jae Johnson is the highest NIL earner in women's college basketball with an estimated valuation of $1.5 million (per On3). While a large portion of her following is from her sport, Johnson is also a rapper with two successful albums. Her debut EP featured collaborations with Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa and more.

After winning the 2023 NCAA championship, Flau'jae Johnson and her Tigers did not see the same success in March Madness last year. However, this time, there is much hope for the team and they've already begun their campaign on a high note. On Saturday, LSU defeated San Diego State 103-48 to book their berth in the second round.

Hailey Van Lith (1.2 million)

Fifth-year guard Hailey Van Lith is playing with her third team this season, the TCU Horned Frogs. Apart from her college career, Van Lith also played in the Olympics, winning bronze in the 3x3 women's basketball format.

After a disappointing run in March Madness with the LSU Tigers last season, Hailey Van Lith is on fire with the Horned Frogs. The guard helped her team power through the first-round game against Farleigh Dickinson with 13 points and seven assists. She now prepares for Sunday's clash against her former team, the Louisville Cardinals.

JuJu Watkins (1 million)

The most popular name in college sports right now, JuJu Watkins, is playing her sophomore season with the USC Trojans. The guard burst through the scene in high school with her excellent performances. She joined the Trojans as the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

Watkins led USC to the Elite Eight in her March Madness debut, the first time for the program since their last appearance in 1994. This time around, the Trojans hope for a deeper run and finally home the NCAA championship, which they last won in 1984.

Haley Cavinder (1 million)

Haley Cavinder is one of the more popular influencer-athletes in college basketball. After three years at Fresno State, she moved to Miami with her twin sister, Hanna, just around the time when NIL was introduced to college.

The wider exposure in playing for the Hurricanes helped Cavinder build a solid platform across all social platforms. She led Miami to the Elite Eight as a senior. After a year's break, she returned to play for the Hurricanes this season but failed to see the same success as the team failed to book a spot in the 2025 March Madness.

