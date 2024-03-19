5 highest NIL earners in women’s college basketball entering March Madness 2024 ft. $3.1 million valued Caitlin Clark 

The rise of Name, Image and Likeness deals has revolutionized the landscape for NCAA athletes, particularly in women's basketball. These trailblazing superstars have leveraged their on-court achievements and personal brands to secure lucrative partnerships with major corporations.

As the 2024 March Madness begins, the spotlight shines on the women who have capitalized on the NIL opportunities.

Here are the top five NIL earners in women's college basketball according to On3.

Highest NIL earners in women’s college basketball

#1, Caitlin Clark, Iowa, $3.1 million

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, the standout from the University of Iowa, has amassed numerous lucrative deals, making her the highest NIL earner in women's college basketball.

After guiding the Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game last season, she has garnered attention from major brands.

Her 11 known NIL deals, including with Nike, Gatorade, Buick, State Farm and others, are worth an estimated $3.1 million combined.

As the Hawkeyes were awarded their first No. 1 seed since 1992 on Selection Sunday, Clark's journey continues. They'll start their March Madness run against either Holy Cross or UT Martin in the first round at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, aiming to capture the coveted championship.

#2, Angel Reese, LSU, $1.8 million

Angel Reese

Angel Reese, the star player who led LSU Tigers to the NCAA championship in 2023, has capitalized on her success by securing lucrative NIL deals.

Her portfolio, valued at $1.8 million, includes partnerships with renowned brands such as Reebok, Beats by Dre, Amazon and PlayStation.

The Tigers have secured a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, setting the stage for an exhilarating March Madness journey.

In the opening round, Reese and LSU will face No. 14 seed Rice at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday at 3 p.m. With a victory, the Tigers will advance to face either sixth-seeded Louisville or 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee State as they strive to replicate their championship success.

#3, Flau'jae Johnson, LSU, $1.1 million

Flau'jae Johnson

Flau'Jae Johnson, a sophomore guard, played a pivotal role in the Tigers' NCAA championship run last season.

Building on her successful freshman year, Johnson continues to capitalize on her success in the NIL world, with an estimated valuation of $1.1 million.

Among her collaborations are partnerships with Puma, JBL, HighlightHER, Meta, and Taco Bell.

As March Madness looms, Johnson's contributions alongside Reese will be instrumental for LSU.

#4, Paige Bueckers, UConn, $652,000

Paige Bueckers

Even while overcoming two separate ACL injuries, Paige Bueckers, the UConn superstar junior, has maintained a strong presence in the NIL world. As she showcases her on-court skills, Bueckers continues to grow her portfolio.

With an estimated valuation of $652,000, Bueckers has secured deals with several major brands, including Gatorade, Nike and Bose.

UConn (29-5, 18-0) earned the automatic bid from the Big East as the tournament champion. The team enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a 3-seed in the Portland 3 regional, its lowest seed since 2005.

UConn will host the first two rounds at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, opening its tournament against the 14-seed Jackson State.

(According to On3, Haley Cavinder of TCU is the third-highest NIL earner in women's college basketball. However, she is inactive for the current season as she will join TCU for the 2024-25 season after retiring and then returning for another year of college basketball in November 2023.)

#5, Hailey Van Lith, LSU, $563,000

Hailey Van Lith

As a star transfer for LSU from Louisville, Hailey Van Lith is one of the top NIL earners in college basketball, partnering with many prominent brands.

With an NIL value of $563,000, she has secured deals with brands like Adidas, Billionaire Girls Club and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The Tigers will need Van Lith's contributions as LSU faces a challenging bracket that includes formidable opponents like Caitlin Clark's Iowa and a talented UCLA team.