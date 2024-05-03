5 iconic moments from Dawn Staley's championship month celebrations ft. Disney Land trip

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks won the 2024 NCAA championship on April 7 after an undefeated 38-0 season run as Staley became the first Black coach in the NCAA Division I to win three championships.

Her celebratory run in the April had many iconic moments. Here are a few of them.

Five iconic moments from Dawn Staley's championship month celebrations

#1 The Paris Trip

On April 10, Dawn Staley met Tennis champion, Serena Williams with former player A'ja Wilson in Paris. She shared the pictured on X with a caption:

"There's a GOAT sighting or (twenty) two #iykyk."

While in Paris, coach Staley also met American track and field runner, Sha'Carri Richardson and attended the UEFA Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

#2 Championship parade in Columbia

On April 14, Dawn Staley, along with the Gamecocks players and staff, took part in a victory parade in Columbia, South Carolina.

The coach, wearing a black "You win some, you lose none" t-shirt, turned up to the parade in a white Rolls Royce carrying a wrestling belt presented to her by Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

#3 A trip to the New York Stock Exchange

Coach Staley and championship winning center Kamilla Cardoso rang the opening bell at the NYSE on April 16.

"Hi, I'm Dawn Staley, representing the national champion University of South Carolina Gamecocks, and I am super excited to be here.

"Obviously ringing up the bell, it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing that I got to share with our No. 3 draft pick, Kamilla Cardoso. To do it with my players is such an honor."

Cardoso was picked No.3 in the 2024 WNBA Draft by Chicago Sky, where she's teammates with longtime-rival, Angel Reese.

#4 Special package from Beyoncé

On April 17, Dawn Staley posted a video on social media sharing the gifts she received from Beyonce.

"To Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks, me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season. I am so proud of you, all of my love, Beyonce."

Right after she finished reading the message, coach Staley motioned someone to "hit it," and Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" from her latest album, "Cowboy Carter", began playing in the background.

The coach extended her thanks to the Carter family, including Beyonce's husband Jay-Z and their kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi. The gift box also included a black T-shirt that read “Always Been Country."

"That's B. That's B. B and her family," Staley said with excitement. "Yes, Mr. Carter. Yes, Blue, you did your thing, Blue. Sir and Rumi. B, thank you! We appreciate you; we are honored to wear your gear."

#5 The Most Magical Place on Earth

During a post-game interview after the championship victory, Dawn Staley said, "I’m headed to Disney World." This tradition of celebrating national champions at Disneyland was started by the New York Giants, who celebrated their 1987 Super Bowl win at the resort.

After a long wait, she finally visited it on April 27 and was joined by her team of assistant coaches. Coach Staley met up with all the characters and even clicked pictures with fans.

