5 Iowa players that couldnt contain excitement for Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin following victorious 2024 WNBA draft 

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, former Iowa Hawkeyes, both entered the WNBA. While Clark's selection as the first overall pick was more or less predictable, Martin's second-round selection surprised many. However, her former teammates and associates were more happy and proud than surprised.

Many people associated with the Hawkeyes couldn't control their excitement for the two players after a victorious WNBA Draft on Monday. Here are a few big names.

5 Iowa players and coaches who were excited for Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin

Kylie Feuerbach

Kylie Feuerbach congratulated Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin's WNBA selection on Instagram. The Iowa guard also had sweet messages for her former teammates.

Kyle Feuerbach's story for Clark

“SO DESERVING I am so happy for you,” Feuerbach wrote in her Instagram story for Martin.

Feuerbach had something to say to Martin.

Feuerbach will be returning to Iowa for another season before going into the draft herself. Maybe she gets what Clark and Martin couldn't, a national title.

Gabbie Marshall

Another of Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin's former teammates, Gabbie Marshall, expressed happiness about their selection. She declared her pride for both the Iowa stars through her Instagram stories.

“So proud of you,” Marshall wrote for Clark.

Marshall celebrated Clark's draft pick.

“Had me in tears. So proud,” she wrote while tagging Martin.

Gabbie Marshall is proud of her friend.

Marshall did not declare for the WNBA Draft and instead wants to focus on her studies. She is planning to enroll in a master's program so basketball has to take a backseat for now.

Jada Gyamfi

Jada Gyamfi was present with Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin when their name was called for selection from the podium. She also took to Instagram to share those moments with the fans. While for Clark, it was a simple re-share, the Iowa forward called Martin's draft selection special.

Jada Gyamfi shared this on her IG story.

“Now this one is special,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Gyamfi called Martin's selection special.

Gyamfi will be without two of her best friends next season. But her happiness shows that the bond between the players goes beyond the court.

Raina Harmon

Iowa assistant coach, Raina Harmon, couldn't control her excitement at Clark and Martin's Martin's selection in the draft.

“YEZZZIIIRRR,” she wrote for the NCAA scoring leader.

Assistant coach Raina Harmon was excited for Clark.

She expressed her happiness for Martin with a triplet of star-struck emojis, showing her excitement at the news.

Raina Harmon was star-struck with Martin.

Harmon has been on the coaching staff for seven seasons in Iowa and has helped the team appear in two national championship games. She has also seen the Hawkeyes winning four Big Ten Tournaments during her time on the sidelines.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark couldn't be happier for Kate Martin after her WNBA selection. She shared a snap with her best friend and had a little note for her.

Clark couldn't be happier for her best friend.

Clark herself will play for the Indiana Fever and Martin will suit up for the defending champions Las Vegas Aces. While they might be foes on the court now, their friendship certainly has its charm off it.

